



TUCSON, Ariz. Arizona Track & Field will compete in their third meet of the outdoor season, the Jim Click Shootout and Multis, at Drachman Stadium on Friday and Saturday. The meet will feature Arizona, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State and Nebraska. The two-day meet will be the team's first opportunity to compete in multiple events of the season, which begin on Friday, along with some field events. Competition begins Friday at 10:30 a.m. MST with the women's heptathlon and men's decathlon, which will continue on a rolling schedule all day. Independent field events also begin Friday at 11 a.m. MST. Saturday's events start at 9.30am with more multi-competitions. Independent field events begin at 11:00 AM MST and running events begin at 12:30 PM MST. Live results can be found here. “The Jim Click Shootout is one of the best team scoring competitions in America,” said Head Coach Fred Harvey . “We have seven full teams, both men and women from the Pac-12, Big-12, Big-10 and the MAC. Our teams are off to a great start, and with the conference championships in six weeks, this level of competition is intended to prepare us for what we will encounter during the Pac-12 Championships.” The Wildcats enter the competition coming off a bye week and have excelled in their previous two meetings so far this offseason. Trayvion White-Austin stole the show at the team's final meet, the Willie Williams Classic, with a school record and winning time of 10.14 in the 100 meters, breaking Michael Bates' 33-year-old record in the event. For his efforts, White-Austin earned Pac-12 Men's Track Athlete of the Week honors, becoming the third Wildcat to receive a Pac-12 Weekly Award this season with Lord Jonathan Sims And Yan Vazquez being the other two. Sims won the long jump at the Willie Williams Classic with a personal-best jump of 26-1.75 (7.97 m), ranking them first in the nation and fourth in school history. In the outdoor season opener, the Arizona Spring Break Fiesta, Vazquez won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 51.09, which ranked eighth in school history. The team's last meet saw 10 Wildcats climb into the all-time record books: White-Austin (first, 100 yards), Jenica Bosko (second, long jump), Sims (fourth, long jump), Tyson Tippett (fifth, 100m), Jade Brown (fifth, 100m), Reinaldo Rodrigues (sixth, long jump), James Onanubosi (seventh, 100m), Antonia Sanchez Nunez (ninth, 400m hurdles), Zachariah Extine (ninth, 110m hurdles), and Sydney Vanek (10th, long jump). Jade Brown also broke the freshman women's 100-meter record with a time of 11.53, breaking Brianna Glenn's record from 1999. The Wildcats also posted 11 wins at the Willie Williams Classic, along with a string of personal bests. The Wildcats currently have four athletes ranked in the top 10 in their respective events, all from the show jumping event group. Lord Jonathan Sims And Reinaldo Rodrigues third and sixth in the country in the men's long jump and Jenica Bosko is ranked eighth in the country in the women's long jump. Additionally, Emma Gates also ranks 10th in the country in the women's high jump. The Arizona Men enter the weekend ranked 25th in the USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rating Index. Regionally, the men and women are both ranked third in the West region. Additionally, six event groups rank in the top 25 of the USTFCCCA Event Squad Rankings, with the women's 400 meter hurdles ranked second in the nation. The men's 100 meters and men's 200 meters are both ranked fifth, the women's 400 meters 11th, the men's 400 meters 17th and the women's 200 meters 24th. A summary of the match will be posted here with details of the match results. Live updates will also be posted to @ArizonaTrack X. WHO PARTICIPATES

GENTLEMEN

Jesse Avina , Julius Wang , Isaac Davis , Zachariah Extine , Joseph Green , Hala'ufia himself , Logan Hasher , Jacob Kauffman , Tanner Kippes , Pierce LaCoste , Brian Limage , Tyler Michelin , Jared O'Riley , Michael Ogbeiwi , James Onanubosi , Cooper Quigley , Noah Ray , Reinaldo Rodrigues , Russo falls , Jacob Samford , Ian Sanchez Lopez , Ayden Schilb , Christian Simmons , Lord Jonathan Sims , Tyson Tippett , Michael Urbansky , Yan Vazquez WOMEN

Free Abueg , Camila Aguilar-Perez , Esther Akinlosotu , Haedyn doll , Jade Brown , Jenica Bosko , It was Clark , Ava David , Olivia Dillon , Lauryn Ford , Emma Gates , Keilee Hall , Tabenisa Havea , Lauryn Love , Alisa Lyesina , Aislin Martinez Pompa , Kara Mickelson , Paris Mikinski , Dakota-small , Presley money , Athena Montgomery , Brooke Nordman , Call it lame , Rylee Perkins , Holland Powers , Emily Psarras , Ryan's son , Antonia Sanchez Nunez , Ava Simms , Amelia Stuart , Sydney Vanek , McKenna Watson , Taylen Wise , Cecelia Bos FOLLOW THE WILDCATS! Fans can stay up to date with the latest in Arizona Cross Country and Track & Field by following us on Facebook (ArizonaTrack), X (@ArizonaTrack), Instagram (@arizonatrack) and YouTube (@arizonawildcatstrack).

