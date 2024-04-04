Edo aims for more stars with cricket competition





Vice President, Edo Cricket Association, Abraham Oviawe, has said the state will continue to build on its development programs following the successful conclusion of the 2023/24 Edo Cricket League, which was won by the University of Benin Cricket Club on Monday, PUNCH Sports Extra reports . Thanks to an impressive performance by Nigerian U-19 right-hand bowler, Destiny Chilemanya, who picked up six wickets, UNIBEN dethroned No Limits Cricket Club by a whopping 70 runs to claim the title. In the first innings, Yellow Green's fast bowler Chiemelie Udekwe, in No-Limits colours, teamed up with Godbless Abilo to rattle the UNIBEN batting line-up, taking three wickets each and leaving them with 114 runs on board, all out in 19.5 overs. However, the former champions had no idea what awaited them in the second innings as it took the Eghosa Aghedo-led UNIBEN team 73 balls to beat No Limits to just 44 runs all out in 12.1 overs. Impressed by the many senior and junior national team players who have come from the state cricket development program and are currently in school in the state, Oviawe said the league defined success by producing new stars. Although UNIBEN has been exceptional on the playing field, the success for us remains the fact that the talents are local. They all embraced our continued education policy and all came out proudly representing their institution. We have other higher institutions such as Benson Idahosa University and Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, which also have a large number of our cricketing talents here, and it is a path that we are pursuing vigorously in the future. Now the new generation we are grooming has a model to look up to, he said. In the third place match, Invictus Cricket Club defeated Delta Force by 69 runs, while UNIBEN also bagged two of the four individual prizes. Chilemanya, who took six wickets in the final, won the bowler of the series while his teammate Oswald Obasohan was named the fielder of the series. Udekwe of No Limits won the Most Valuable Player award while the batsman of the series was David Abiebhode of Invictus Cricket Club.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/edo-targets-more-stars-with-cricket-league/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos