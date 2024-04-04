Documents detail events before and after the crash that killed a UNC student

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement discovered violations occurred at two bars in Chapel Hill in connection with a Jan. 21 crash in Chapel Hill that killed University of North Carolina sophomore Molly Rotunda. WRAL Investigates received the reports, submitted by ALE to the ABC Commission, through a public records request.

The reports, dated March 2024, show that Franklin Street bars Might As Well and Still Life both served alcohol to minors before the crash.

Now the ABC committee will determine any consequences, including suspension, a written warning or fines for those bars. The two bars did not respond to WRAL's requests for comment. The ALE report notes that the agency notified Might as Well and Still Life licensees that it has filed violation reports with the ABC Commission. It says Still Life permit holder “immediately became hostile and began yelling,” claiming that “ALE has a pattern of fabricating violations against its company.”

WRAL reported extensively on the wreck. The investigation and the events of the night have led to charges against ten people, including two NCCU students and three UNC football players. Most charges involve crimes related to underage drinking.

The reports, which total about 100 pages, show that the group of friends were drinking at the Still Life bar to celebrate UNC football player Zachary Rice's 20th birthday.

According to the report, the group spent $910 on tequila, paid for by UNC football player Travis Shaw.

When the bar closed at 2 a.m., the group went to the nearby Wallace Parking Deck and scattered into several cars, according to the report.

One of those cars was driven by Rice. Using surveillance video, the ALE report states that Rice used at least five shots on Still Life between 12:36 and 1:41 a.m. The report reveals for the first time that another UNC football player, Big Hamrickwas also in Rice's vehicle.

Rotunda was a passenger in another vehicle driven by UNC student Flemeeja Brewer.

WRAL has reported that sources say racing may have been a factor, and police say speeds exceeded 120 miles per hour.

The documents show that the cars were headed to the Blu bee Farrington apartment complex where many of the group lived.

Rice and Hamrick were interviewed by researchers from Kenan Football Center about what they saw, and the documents describe what they said.

“Hamrick stated that they were driving next to each other on the highway. … Hamrick stated that the right lane was going to end, so Rice slowed down so they could get over. Hamrick then stated that he just saw the vehicle drive straight and go off the road… One time Hamrick called 911, he said he told Rice to turn around and help.

Rice told officers he saw Brewer's car become airborne, and that “it looked like she was trying to get the car right, but the car was already airborne.”

Rice told investigators that he and Hamrick were able to find the ladies' car through all the smoke.

Rice said Rotunda was in the backseat when they arrived at the wreck, and they pulled Rotunda out of the car… Rice stated they left the scene after seeing the ambulance pick up Rotunda and again said it was too much . Rice told him to pull Hamrick away from the scene.

During investigators' interview with Rice, the report says Rice told Rotunda texted him asking for a ride, but he did not see the message. “I noticed that Rice seemed upset,” the investigator wrote, “and perhaps even felt some form of guilt over Rotunda's death by missing this text message. I sat down next to Rice and tried to comfort him for a moment.”

Rice told investigators “he did not think anyone was too drunk and said he would have stopped people if he thought they were,” the report said.

Researchers interviewed Rice on Kenan Football Center on Jan. 24, according to the report. Rice said he had known Brewer and Rotunda since he was in college, noting that the two “went to his stepbrother's high school.”

Rice is charged with underage driving under the influence. In North Carolina, the penalty for this charge upon conviction is a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 30 days of community service if the individual has no prior convictions.

Travis Shaw, who is charged with aiding and abetting underage possession/consumption of alcohol for allegedly purchasing the tequila, faces a $500 fine plus court costs and 25 hours of community service, according to DPS. He is also charged with underage drinking.

Hamrick has already pleaded guilty to underage drinking and was sentenced to community service, along with substance abuse assessment and treatment.

When asked about the players' allegations on March 18, head football coach Mack Brown said, “We had three guys with violations that are currently going through the legal process. We're going to let the legal process take its course and then what we're going to do what they're going to do What they do is, of course, that they will face consequences with disciplinary action within our program.”