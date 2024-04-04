Ivy Win Streak stopped when #7 WLAX fell to Princeton, 14-9

Next game: at Yale 4/7/2024 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON ESPNU April 07 (Sun) / 4:00 PM bee Jale History

PRINCETON, NJ The University of Pennsylvania's No. 7 women's lacrosse team saw its 11-game Ivy League winning streak end Wednesday night as archrival Princeton defeated the Quakers 7-2 in the second half for a 14-9 decision at Sherrerd Field. .

Penn never trailed in the first half and held two-goal leads three times. However, Princeton scored a last-second goal to tie the score, then scored the first two goals of the second half and never looked back.

Penn fell to 8-2 overall this season, while Princeton, which entered the meet ranked 18th in the IWLCA poll, improved to 5-4. Both teams are now 2-1 in Ivy play.

*Penn allowed 14 goals that night, by far the most the Quakers have given up this season (previous top 10 by Johns Hopkins on Feb. 24).

*Penn lost despite beating Princeton 41-27 and winning the draw control battle 16-10.

*Junior Anna Brandt scored three goals to lead the Penn offense and had six draw checks, three ground balls and two caused turnovers.

*Senior Niki Miles was the only other scorer for the Quakers on Wednesday, with two goals and an assist. She also led all players with seven draw controls.

*Penn's other scorers on Wednesday night were Catherine Berkery , Erika Chung , Julia Chai And Keeley Block .

*Bekery and Kaitlyn Cumiskey had Penn's other assists in the game.

*McKenzie Blake led Princeton with five goals, while Haven Dora finished the night with seven points (3g/4a). Grace Tauckus also scored three goals while Jami MacDonald scored twice. On the other end, Amelia Hughes had 11 saves for the Tigers.

How it happened

Penn was on the board less than two minutes into Wednesday night's game. Natasha Gorriara intercepting Hughes' outlet pass and feeding Miles, who in turn fed Chung to the door for a 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, Princeton equalized, but Penn went ahead 3-1 when Miles got around her defender and found space between the Tiger and the crease, then Berkery found Chai on the doorstep in an extra-player situation . However, Princeton tied it before the end of the quarter and after one it was 3-3.

Miles scored from the open position 3:21 into the second, then Block fired home a left shot to push Penn in front, 5-3. However, the Tigers clawed their way back again to make it 5-5. Once again Penn moved ahead by two. Cumiskey found Berkery who turned on a one-timer in transition, then Brandt beat her defender into the middle of the fan for the 7-5 lead. Princeton responded again; the Tigers scored late in the shot clock to make it 7-6 with 2:43 to go, then almost went all the way down the field in the final 20 seconds of the period and scored just before the halftime horn. At halftime the score was tied, 7-7.

Princeton's first lead came 1:13 into the third, a Penn turnover on the out turning into a breakaway and goal by the Tigers. The hosts doubled their lead just over two minutes later, but Brandt ended a nearly 13-minute Quakers scoring drought when she shot once twice and then a third time to convert and make the score 9–8 with 7:40 to go. However, Princeton scored the only goal in the remainder of the period to take a 10–8 lead into the fourth.

The Tigers needed just 35 seconds to lead by three, converting a shot from the open position, before Brandt scored again unassisted to make it 11-9 with 11:38 to play. Unfortunately, that would be the only offense the Quakers could muster for the rest of the evening, and Princeton's patient offense paid off as they scored the final three goals in a span of seven minutes to put this goal away.

Next one

The Quakers are on the road again on Sunday, playing at No. 16 Yale in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPNU.

