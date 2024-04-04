Every effort must be made to revive the epic cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is limited to major tournaments (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via … [+] Getty images) ICC via Getty Images

The Indian Premier League, the billion-dollar tournament, effectively brings cricket to a standstill during the months of April and May.

That's not entirely accurate, of course, and merely refers to the sport's powerhouses, India, England and Australia, not planning any international matches during this period as many of their top players have been lured to the world's richest cricket tournament with huge deals.

The cricket boards of England and Australia reluctantly gave up competing with the beast that is the IPL. But in other countries, where the players are not part of the IPL, they often sit in a limousine and try to arrange the matches among themselves.

Pakistan is particularly affected as its players are effectively barred from participating in the IPL due to political tensions between the nuclear-armed countries.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

It was an unfortunate rule that was introduced after the first edition in 2008 and, as I have previously reported, Pakistan has had to come up with inventive ideas to ensure that it does not remain at a standstill at this time of year every year.

Former Pakistan boss Ramiz Raja had pushed for the return of tri-series and four-corner series, which were once a staple of cricket when the 50-over format rode a tidal wave of fandom.

Ramiz has since left, but Pakistan remains in its usual quandary and things will not change until some sort of truce can be struck with India. It is the great shame of cricket that its most passionate rivalries cannot be played outside major events such as World Cups because of political infighting.

India and Pakistan have a heated rivalry in cricket (Photo by Daniel Pockett-ICC/ICC via Getty … [+] Pictures) ICC via Getty Images

The Indian government, amid an increasingly right-wing tilt under Narendra Modi, with the British bat and ball game being used as a political tool in the cricket-mad country, is not allowing the national team to play Pakistan in bilateral matches.

With the freezing temperatures only increasing and chauvinism increasingly spilling over into cricket, a truce is unlikely any time soon. The teams do not play against each other in bilateral matches. It means starving fans are left frustrated and restless, but they won't have to wait long with India and Pakistan playing a blockbuster in New York in one of the most anticipated matches in cricket history.

Matches between the countries, which together make up about 20 percent of the world's population, are watched by about 300 to 500 million people. It's true that the scarcity of rivalries fuels anticipation, but the dedicated fans from these countries would undoubtedly listen to it even if it were played more often.

Cricket is used as a political tool in Narendra Modi's government (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty … [+] Pictures) Getty Images

There has been much talk about the sanctity of international cricket, particularly the future of the expensive five-match Test match, which is struggling for popularity and relevance in some parts of the world.

Reviving the rivalry between India and Pakistan would undoubtedly help fuel international cricket in some way or the other. And cricket administrators have been trying to find a way to make money from the money-spinning competition.

There have been informal proposals in the past for a Test match at the 100,000 Melbourne Cricket Ground, although nothing made headlines. Recently, Cricket Australia tried it to stage a tri-series with India and Pakistan, both of which will tour next summer, but the increasingly busy cricket calendar meant the idea ended up on the cutting room floor.

For now, the regular reigniting of the rivalry remains a pipe dream and underlines the extent to which politics has infiltrated cricket.