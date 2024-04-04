Top 30 girls highlight footballers for this season

Newsday's annual list of the top girls highlights Long Island high school football players as the spring season gets underway. The list is in alphabetical order and all statistics are from last season unless otherwise noted.

Rose Azmoudeh, Half Hollow Hills, WR/CB, Sr.: She had 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns, and made three interceptions for the Suffolk champions.

Alexis Bulson-Couzzo, Patchogue-Medford, QB/LB, Sr.: She carried the ball 59 times for 340 yards and completed 177 passes for another 1,765 yards and 30 total touchdowns.

Jennifer Canarutto, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, QB, Jr.: Newsday's Nassau Player of the Year threw four touchdowns in a 27-7 victory against Warwick Valley in the regional championship at the Jets' Florham Park facility in New Jersey to cap a perfect season (18-0). Canarutto passed for 2,365 yards and 43 touchdowns, and rushed for 703 yards and five scores.

Kate Cusack, Bethpage, WR/RB, Sr.: She caught 10 touchdown passes for the Golden Eagles.

Jessica Faranda, Plainedge, QB/FS, Sr.: She scored 12 touchdowns and added 15 flag pulls and one interception.

Rachel Ganz, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, WR/DB, Jr.: She had 31 receptions for 641 yards and 14 touchdowns for the champion Hawks. She added 202 rushing yards and one touchdown. The Newsday All-Long Island first-team squad also had nine interceptions and 26 flag pulls.

Lara Glasser, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, RB, Jr.: She had eight total touchdowns, five of which were receiving. She also had 34 flag pulls for the Long Island champions.

Regan Glick, Roslyn, WR/LB, Soph.: She was responsible for a total of 10 touchdowns on offense. She was a ball hawk on defense with eight interceptions, including four returned for touchdowns of more than 30 yards.

Samantha Goldberg, Syosset, WR/DB, Sr.: She caught eight touchdown passes. She also had six interceptions.

Meghan Harker, Center Moriches, WR, Jr.: She was all over the field for the Red Devils, finishing with 63 flag turnovers, 19 sacks and one interception.

Gianna Hernandez, Roosevelt, LB/RB, Soph.: A speedy defender who finished 2023 with 31 flag moves for a one-win team. Shell will be the catalyst for team improvement in 2024.

From left: Samantha Heyman of Half Hollow Hills, Iris Hoffman of Whitman, Julia Hromada of Center Moriches.

Samantha Heyman, Half Hollow Hills, QB, Soph.: One of Long Islands' most productive offensive units was led by Heyman, who passed for 2,087 yards and 26 touchdown passes. She also rushed for 843 yards and 10 scores, leading Hills to the Suffolk title and earning a spot on the Newsday All-Long Island first team.

Iris Hoffman, Whitman, WR/DB, Sr.: Hoffman was an elusive open field pass-catcher who finished with a whopping 93 receptions for 908 yards and 18 touchdowns and earned Newsday's All-Long Island first-team honors. She also had five interceptions in five games.

Julia Hromada, Centrum Moriches, RB/DB, Sr.:Hromada collected 655 rushing yards, 155 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. She had four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

Sara Kealey, MacArthur, WR/DB, Sr.: She caught 37 passes for 677 yards and 14 touchdowns, including five extra point conversions. She rushed for 323 yards and two scores. She also drew 33 flags and had four interceptions.

Sofia Larrea, Sachem East, QB, Soph.: Larrea passed for 1,642 yards and rushed for 312 yards, leading Sachem to an 8-2-1 record.

Stephanie Lynch, East Rockaway, RB/DB, Sr.: The Rocks are looking for leadership and a big year from Lynch, who had 24 flags and four sacks.

Ivy Matthews, Syosset, QB/DB, Jr.: Matthews passed for 15 touchdowns and ran for seven more scores. She also had seven interceptions.

Hailey Metzger, MacArthur, WR/LB, Sr.:An excellent defensive player with 35 flag turnovers, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. She added 31 receptions for 466 yards and nine scores, including four extra point conversions.

From left: Melissa O'Connor of Hauppauge, Olivia Moynihan of Sayville, Taylor Mileti of Hauppauge.

Taylor Mileti, Hauppauge, QB/DB, Soph.: She passed for 1,642 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 point-after conversions to earn a spot on the Newsdays All-Long Island first team. She added 270 rushing yards and three scores. She had 70 flag returns and eight interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. She kicked for an average of 45 yards.

Olivia Moynihan, Sayville, QB/LB, Jr.: She was a dual threat on offense and led Sayville to an 11-3 record. She completed 107 of 195 passes for 1,560 yards and 18 scores. She added 622 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. She had nine interceptions and earned Newsdays All-Long Island first-team honors.

Jazlene Narvaez, Valley Stream District, RB/LB, Jr.:She made a big impact on the defense with 50 turnovers, four sacks and two interceptions.

Melissa OConnor, Hauppauge, WR/CB, Sr.: The ThisNewsday All-Long Island first-team selection had 61 receptions for 780 yards and 15 scores, and added nine point-after conversions. She also had 32 flag turnovers and seven interceptions, leading Hauppauge to a 12-1-1 record.

Diamond Pertillar of Patchogue-Medford, left, and Hailey Zambriski of Sachem North.

Diamond Pertillar, Patchogue-Medford, RCV/DB, Sr.: She had 52 catches for 372 yards and 12 touchdowns as the Raiders reached the Suffolk championship game. She also had nine interceptions as one of Long Islands' top two-way players.

Ava Rueb, Sayville, LB/RB, Sr.: Rueb had 20 flag moves in one game. She is also one of the best cheerleaders in Long Islands and cheers in Oklahoma.

Alyssa Santiago, Valley Stream District, QB/SS, Sr.: She passed for 1,633 yards and 21 touchdowns, leading her team to a 9-6 record. She also rushed for 1,200 yards and six scores. As a strong safety, she had 44 flag pulls and two interceptions.

Ava Vadyak, Sayville, DB/WR, Jr.: An explosive open field runner, this three-sport athlete plays both ways and impacts the game.

Lilia Weeks, Connetquot, RB/DB, Soph.: She rushed for 453 yards and five scores. She also had 79 flag turnovers and five interceptions.

Jolie Yablon, Bellmore-Merrick District, WR/DB, Jr.: A veteran defenseman back from a 9-4 playoff team. She had 29 flag turnovers and five interceptions.

Hailey Zambriski, Sachem North, RB/LB, Sr.: She was a leading defender with 37 flag moves. She totaled 718 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns.