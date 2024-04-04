No. 14 Women's tennis blanks CSUN in midweek match





THE ANGELS The 14th-ranked UCLA women's tennis team lost just one match in three completed singles matches in its 4-0 win against CSUN Wednesday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The 14th-ranked UCLA women's tennis team lost just one match in three completed singles matches in its 4-0 win against CSUN Wednesday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Bianca Fernandez , Kimmi Hance And Tian Fangran achieved the singles victories in order. The Bruins (12-4, 5-1 Pac-12) also claimed the doubles point to start their 10th win in 11 tries. Fernandez and Tian recorded two winning days. The Matadors fell to 10-3 (4-0 Big West) with the loss. Playing together for the first time on court 2, the first-year combination of Fernandez and Ahmani Guichard snapped two three-match streaks, beating Vitoria Santibañez Luna and Cindy Ung 6-2. As lanes 1 and 3 both neared their finish line, the number was 43 Tian/ Elise Wagle at the top, that was correct. The 6-3 result against Sasha Turchak and Yuliia Zhytelna was completed by Hance and Mia Jovic with two match points of his own on field 3. No. 80 Fernandez defeated Santibañez Luna 6-0, 6-0 on Court 3 for the first point of the singles match. No. 32 Hance, the defending Pac-12 Player of the Week who defeated two top-40 players during UCLA's road trip in Northern California, followed by Zhytelna 6-0, 6-1 on Court 2. The sweep was completed on Court 1, where No. 31 defeated Tian Turchak 6-0, 6-0. The win was Tian's 10th in as many decisions. The Bruins return to the Pac-12 on Friday when they visit Utah. First service from the George S. Eccles Tennis Center is scheduled for 12:30 PM PT. Tennis match results

CSUN vs. UCLA

4/3/2024 in Los Angeles, CA

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #14 UCLA 4, CSUN 0 Singles competition

1. #31 Tian Fangran (UCLA) final Sasha Turchak (CSUN) 6-0, 6-0

2. #32 Kimmi Hance (UCLA) final Yuliia Zhytelna (CSUN) 6-0, 6-1

3. #80 Bianca Fernandez (UCLA) final V. Santibanez Luna (CSUN) 6-0, 6-0

4. Elise Wagle (UCLA) vs. Emma Moratalla Sanz (CSUN) 6-1, 4-0, incomplete

5. Ahmani Guichard (UCLA) vs. Angela Ho (CSUN) 6-2, 2-1, unfinished

6. Mia Jovic (UCLA) vs. Nicole West (CSUN) 5-6, incomplete Doubles competition 1. #43 Tian Fangran / Elise Wagle (UCLA) final Sasha Turchak/Yuliia Zhytelna (CSUN) 6-3

2. Bianca Fernandez / Ahmani Guichard (UCLA) final V. Santibanez Luna/Cindy Ung (CSUN) 6-2

3. Kimmi Hance / Mia Jovic (UCLA) vs. Elena Goodman/Angela Ho (CSUN) 5-4, incomplete Match Notes:

CSUN 10-3

UCLA 12-4; National Ranking #14

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (3,2,1)

