McFeely's tip sheet: Hockey gods have been unkind to UND – InForum

McFeely's Tip Sheet is a compilation of notes, quotes, rumors, gossip and commentary from Forum columnist Mike McFeely. If you have a tip, comment, or current rumor, send it to [email protected]. Not everything will be printed for, you know, legal reasons. But they can lead to something. All tips sources remain anonymous.

The Tip Sheet staff waded into dangerous waters this weekend by questioning why the mighty University of North Dakota hockey team has won just one national championship in 24 years and one NCAA tournament game in eight years.

This is dangerous for several reasons, including 1) the Tip Sheet is a Fargo-based media entity and Fargo-based media entities can NEVER comment on anything about UND athletics (it's simply not allowed by the Grand Forks rules), 2) the Tip The magazine is about football in the state of North Dakota, so this is it evidently an NDSU vs. UND thing (it's not, because it's not 1993 anymore) and 3) the Tip Sheet staff admits that he really doesn't know much about field hockey and college hockey in particular because he just doesn't care that much could care.

Unfortunately, though, The Sheet got bored and decided to rattle the cage with a rather innocuous question (because there's no better place to get reasoned, rational answers than social media): How can a program with seemingly all the benefits in the small world of college hockey from arena to tradition to fan base to investments to facilities to… well, just about everything winning only one natty since 2000 (same as the UND football team) and only one NCAA tournament game since 2016 (same as the football team) ?

Arm Bubba Schweigert. The football coach is getting a contract extension and it seems like 70% of the fan base is upset about it because he isn't winning play-off games. The hockey team flares up again and the fan base shrugs and says, “Yeah, but the boys won the Penrose Cup!”

Why? That's all we asked.

And we have the answer: The Hockey Gods.

According to comments on social media, it appears that the success or failure of college hockey is determined solely by luck. A bad bounce of the puck, a good bounce of the puck, a good goalie, a bad decision by a referee, the tournament draw, travel.

The puck bounces your way and you win the Penrose Cup. That's not the case, you leave the NCAA tournament early again, unless you play American International.

This was a great revelation. The Tip Sheet always included recruiting, coaching, talent development, strength, culture and all the things coaches say are important to athletic success. And that also applies to sports such as football and basketball. If a coach doesn't do those things well enough, he or she will be sent packing. Or at least criticized, like a Schweigert or a Matt Entz in Fargo, who had the audacity to go two entire seasons without winning a national championship as coach of NDSU's football program.

But in hockey it all depends on the hockey gods.

Brad Berry, University of North Dakota men's hockey coach. Photo from forum news service

It is astonishing. Millions of dollars are spent on college hockey programs, including hefty coaching salaries such as approximately $500,000 Brad Berry comes at UND, and none of it is necessary because winning and losing is determined by the bounce of the puck or whether the ice is the right consistency.

UND lost four of its last six games this season, with its only two wins coming against putrid Miami (Ohio), which seemed like a bad way to end a season where it was ranked No. 1 for a while. Unfortunately, it wasn't. It was just bad luck. The Hockey Gods happened to glare at the Hawks in four of those games, but smiled and scheduled Miami for the other two.

A few different rebounds against Michigan and a few good ones the next night against whoever the next night's opponent would have been, and presto, UND and its rabid fan base take over St. Paul for the Frozen Four next week.

A few hockey observers have messaged the Tip Magazine to express their thoughts privately, apparently afraid to stick their hands in the wood chipper that is X (formerly known as Twitter). A few thoughts:

They weren't deep up front, were porous at times defensively and had a primary goalkeeper who had no big-game experience having lost for three years in Miami.

And …

I don't agree with the way Berry is currently building that program. Not enough recruitment/development and relationship cultivation and too much portal shopping. More to come from them. Such a program would need to recruit high-end skills and quality, with the portal only used if someone leaves unexpectedly (be it a transfer or a professional signing). Instead, after last season, they traded out 8 defensemen for 8 new ones (4 freshmen and 4 from the portal) and almost got away with it.

The Tipblad just doesn't know. Those seem like legitimate observations, but we're hockey sheepheads and have admittedly watched a total of 13 minutes of UND hockey all season. Shrug.

The gaping hole in that analysis is also that it places some of the responsibility on real people. No mention is made of the Hockey Gods, who had eight national championships to their credit before so viciously abandoning the Hawks in 23 of the past 24 years.

Vengeful gods, those hockey gods.

If you have any ideas, please share them at [email protected].

If Midco were to release the numbers, we'd bet the UND football team has more television viewers in the Dakotas and western Minnesota than UND hockey. Bison football has reigned supreme whether they were on Valley News Live or WDAY, but since moving to the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the Fightin' Bubbas are the No. 2 Sheriff in TV Land.

Cornhuskers covet former Bison Morgan

Andrew Morgan to Nebraska? And Frankie Fidler at? That's the buzz on Hoops Street and in some blogs writing about the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg visited Morgan, the 6-foot-4 former big man for NDSU, at the family home in Waseca, Minnesota. A visit home? That indicates a strong interest. Morgan was called a “top target” by Nebraska by the writer Robin Washut from Husker Online.

Morgan reportedly visited the University of Minnesota last week after surprising everyone by entering the portal after the Bison season.

Meanwhile, Omaha stallion Fidler is also reportedly coveted by Hoiberg. According to online reports, Fidler had an unofficial visit to Nebraska's campus.

Colorado's Joe Hurlburt will try his hand this season against Washington State. Contributed / Colorado Athletics

Speaking of Omaha, former NDSU players Jos Streit And Lance waddles both committed to the Mavericks this week. Both entered the portal following the Bison's season. Minnesota State University Moorhead was said to be very interested in Streit, but the 6-foot-1 former Bison reserve opted to stay in the Summit League. Ex-NDSU assistant Kyan Brown is assistant under Chris Crutchfield near Omaha. … North Star Athletic Association Men's Basketball Player of the Year Darren Jones from Mayville State (ND) was named to the third-team NAIA All-America squad. He averaged 15.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Comets. … Former South Dakota State cager who stands out Zeke Mayo committed to Kansas. …Colorado Center Joe Hurlburt from Enderlin, ND, has entered the transfer portal. … According to the X account Portal Updates, NDSU has expressed interest in (but not necessarily offered) Wisconsin-Parkside's Colin O'Rourkethe Citadel Madison Durr, of Rockhurst Tamaris BrownWisconsin-Platteville's Logan PearsonSouthern Utah Prophet Johnson and Texas A&M Corpus Christie's Tedrick Washington Jr.