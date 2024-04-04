University of Minnesota Athletics





The University of Minnesota women's basketball team defeated Troy 74-69 on the road in the Fab 4 of the WNIton Wednesday night at Trojan Arena. The Gophers now face St. Louis for the WNIT Championship on Saturday, April 6. The Gophers, who improved to 20-15 on the season, had four players score in double figures. They were led by Amaya battle who had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Mallory Heyer grabbed 15 points and nine rebounds and Sophie Hart scored 12 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Grocholski added 11 points, including a late game three that put Minnesota ahead by four with 38 seconds left. Minnesota has now won 20 games in a season for the first time since 2018-19, when it went 21-11 and advanced to the second round of the WNIT. On defense, Minnesota held Troy (22-12) to 3-of-17 from three and grabbed 31 rebounds. Troy came into the game averaging 81 points, but was held to 69 by Minnesota. It was only the eighth time and second since early February that Troy was held under 70 points. How it happened After pulling to a 7-7 tie early in the game, Minnesota went on an 8-0 run with 6:09 left in the first quarter, highlighted by a bucket by Hart, to take a 15-7 lead to take. The Gophers maintained that lead and entered the quarter break with a 23-15 lead. Minnesota did most of the first quarter damage in the paint, scoring 14 of 23 points close to the basket. Minnesota kept its lead intact in the first quarter before going on a 6-0 run starting at the 5:21 mark of the second quarter, highlighted by a bucket from Battle, to increase the lead to 36-28. Minnesota led 45-36 at halftime. After the break, Minnesota maintained its lead and owned a 62-59 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Minnesota converted four offensive rebounds into five second-chance points en route to a total of 17 points in the third quarter. The Gophers held on for the win from then on as they outscored Troy 12-10 in the fourth quarter. Minnesota took advantage of its opportunities in the post, scoring six of 12 points in the paint. Game notes Sophie Hart recorded a double-double for the Golden Gophers with 12 points and 11 rebounds

The Gophers held the Trojans to just 35.4 percent shooting from the field

Minnesota never trailed after leading 23-15 in the first quarter

Minnesota had a great day defensively, holding Troy to 18 percent shooting from beyond the arc on 17 attempts

The Gopher defense forced 16 turnovers

Minnesota cleaned up the offensive glass, collecting 15 offensive boards in the game

Amaya battle led the Gophers with 18 points

Minnesota had a team-high 11 rebounds Sophie Hart

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2024/4/3/womens-basketball-defensive-effort-leads-minnesota-past-troy-74-69 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos