Men's McDonalds NSW Premier Cricket Final Review





Albert Cup second class Bankstown won the toss and elected to bat at Bankstown Oval. Riley Kingsell (55) and Ryan Freeman (78) rescued the Bulldogs from early trouble, facing a total of 295 deliveries in a vital second-wicket partnership. Justin Felsch contributed 51 runs in the middle order to help the hosts surpass the 250-run mark and finish at 287 all out. Gurinderjeet Hara continued his impressive form with the ball, taking five Western Suburbs wickets for figures of 5-28 and earning the Player of the Match medal. Hara received good support from Mitchell Constantinou, who scored 4-40 as the Bulldogs claimed their second Albert Cup in five seasons. Score rounding

Bankstown v Western suburbs

Bankstown 287 (R Freeman 78, A MacInnes 4-49, M Fleming 4-53) def Western Suburbs 131 (A Raina 33, G Hara 5-28, M Constantinou 4-40) Player of the Final:Gurinderjeet Hara (Bankstown) 5-28 Referees: Sharad Patel and Troy Penman Score card: HERE Bankstown DCC – Albert Cup Champions for 2023-2024 // David Clifton Mitchell Cup third division Manly Warringah won the toss and elected to bat at University Oval No.1. Oli Zannino held on to five catches behind the stumps, three of which were delivered by Sydney University skipper Josh Toyer (4-46), restricting the visiting Waratahs to a total of 200 runs. Batting at first drop, Dom Goddard shone for the Students, scoring 73 runs from 172 balls, earning him the best on ground award. Despite some late bowling from Manly Warringahs, Evan Dunnachie (4-42), Zannino (26*) and Toyer (11*) held off the attack and secured a draw that was enough to lift the cup for an enthusiastic home crowd. crowd. This is the fourth time Sydney University has claimed the Mitchell Cup since the 2015/16 season. Score rounding

University of Sydney against Male Warringah

Manly Warringah 200 (Z Trewartha 51, J Toyer 4-46) drew Sydney University 6/197 (D Goddard 73, E Dunnachie 4-42) Player of the Final:Dom Goddard (Sydney University) 73 runs from 172 balls. Referees: Darren Goodger and Roberto Howard Score card: HERE Sydney University CC – Mitchell Cup Champions for 2023-2024 // John Kilford Reid Cup fourth grade Manly Warringah won the toss and elected to bat at Manly Oval. Jayden Kennedy, Lachlan Charles and Josh Cooper starred for the Waratahs' top order, all reaching half-centuries and laying a solid foundation for the defending Premiers. Northern Districts' Riley Mackay claimed a five-wicket grand final to end Manly Warringah's innings on 277. The Waratahs' pace trio of Will Skinner, Ryan Bishop-Perrett and James Waddington claimed three wickets each, dismantling any hopes of a successful Rangers chase. Score rounding

Male Warringah v District North

Manly Warringah 277 (L Charles 55, J Kennedy 54, J Cooper 52, R Mackay 5-78) beat Northern District 103 (L Bailey 52, W Skinner 3-28, R Bishop-Perrett 3-28, J Waddington 3-29 ) Player of the Final:Ryan Bishop-Perrett 3-28 and 14 runs. Referees: Andrew Hamilton and Jake Wholohan Score card: HERE Manly Warringah DCC – Reid Cup Champions for 2023-24 // Manly Warringah DCC Facebook David Sherwood Cup fifth grade Manly Warringah won the toss and elected to bat Graham Reserve. Manly's strong start was further boosted by a remarkable innings from Myles Kapoor. The emerging all-rounder bombarded the Parramatta attack with 127 runs, taking his Waratahs to a total of 345 runs and leaving Parramatta with less than 50 overs to chase down the target. Athan Maraziotis (67) and Connor Culnane (55*) were the two, Two Blues who made significant contributions with the bat, while Manly's Julian Osbourne secured his 37th, 38th and 39th fifth grade wickets of the season. The match ended in a draw, allowing Manly Warringah to regain the David Sherwood Cup, a title they last won in the 2017/18 season. Score rounding

Male Warringah against Parramatta

Manly Warringah 345 (M Kapoor 127, R Dunlop 50, L Gillies 4-79) drew Parramatta 9/219 (A Maraziotis 67, C Culnane 55*, J Osbourne 3-27) Player of the Final:Myles Kapoor (Manly Warringah) 127 runs from 207 balls. Referees: Bob McGregor and Daniel Moran Score card: HERE Manly Warringah DCC – David Sherwood Cup Champions for 2023-24 // Manly Warringah DCC Facebook Metropolitan Cup Sydney University Blue won the toss and elected to bat at Glenn McGrath Oval. The Sharks struck early and often, disrupting the University of Sydney's attempt to forge meaningful partnerships. A pair of wickets for Brett James, Parth Taya, Jack Logan and Brady Philipson left the host side needing 169 runs for victory at Glenn McGrath Oval. Despite the best defensive efforts from Lewis Wells (3-27), Sutherland successfully chased down their target with three wickets remaining. Jack Logan was named Player of the Final and the Sharks celebrated their first ever Metropolitan Cup. Score rounding

Sutherland against Sydney University Blue

Sydney University Blue 168 (Y Dalvi 42, B James 2-12, P Taya 2-13) defeated by Sutherland 7/169 (J Logan 37, B James 34, L Wells 3-27) Player of the Final:Jack Logan (Sutherland) 2-25 and 37 Score card: HERE Sutherland DCC – Metropolitan Cup Champions for 2023-2024 // Malcolm Trees

