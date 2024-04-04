Shufelt earns AJ Schlatter Memorial Scholarship as spring football training continues









Troy Wayrynen Slade Shufelt celebrates a sack in the Vikings' 59-21 win over Cal Poly last season. Football

4/3/2024 9:57:00 AM by Mike Lund

Portland State Football has awarded the AJ Schlatter Memorial Scholarship to junior defensive end Slade Shufelt for the 2024 season. Shufelt, a former walk-on from Hillsboro High School, became a starter in 2023 and earned an athletic scholarship. Shufelt will now receive the AJ Schlatter Memorial Scholarship for following in the former Viking's example. The combination of his on-field success, academic success and local ties have earned Shufelt this prestigious honor. “Slade embodies everything AJ stood for. He couldn't be a better recipient of this scholarship fund,” said Viking Coach Bruce Barnum . Shufelt made 16 tackles, five tackles for loss and a team-high 3.5 sacks in 2023. He was also an Academic All-Big Sky Conference honoree for the second straight season, and also earned Academic All-District, as Public Health Studies. important. Schlatter, from Canby, OR, competed on the Viking football team in 2014 and 2015. He was a rising linebacker on the Vikings' playoff team in 2015. Schlatter earned a starting role as a redshirt freshman and recorded 62 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception. He was the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week following PSU's Dam Cup victory at Eastern Washington. Tragically, Schlatter passed away in early 2016 due to complications from minor surgery. SPRING PRACTICE UPDATES Portland State completed the second day of 15-day spring training on Wednesday. The Vikings will don shoulder pads for the first time on Thursday morning as the intensity will increase. PSU's Spring Game takes place April 27 at Hillsboro Stadium. BAR-KNEE BALL: Knee operations are not solely the domain of the athlete. Just ask Viking Football Head Coach Bruce Barnum . In late February, Barnum underwent right knee replacement surgery. For two days of spring training, Barnum is stick-free and moving quickly — OK, just moving — through the football team's drills. He has yet to reach top speed, but Barnum has improved a lot after a knee problem that has plagued him for years. The 40 meter sprint time is yet to come… THE I-5 CORRIDOR TALKS BAR-KNEE BALL NEWCOMERS FOR SPRING: Portland State will have ten new faces on the field at the start of the spring. Three are 2024 signees, while seven are walk-ons. The signatories include: JR LB Jordan Allen (San Jose State); JR W Branden Alvarez (San Jose State); and JR TE Seth Lyons (Gable roof JC). The walk-ons include: JR LB Chase Beardsley (Palomar College); JR QB William Haskell (Washington); JR TE Jahleel Heide (Washington); JR CB Jeffrey Robinson (Arizona); JR DL Jayden Sandusky (College of the Redwoods); JR QB Rieger Sayre (Butte College) and FR WR Eddy Schultz (Cal Poly)….the remaining 24 NLI signatories will join the program in August. SPRING EXERCISE SCHEDULE 2024 Thursday, April 4, 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Friday April 5 8-10 am

Saturday, April 6, 9-11 a.m Tuesday, April 9, 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Wednesday, April 10, 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Thursday, April 11, 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Friday, April 12, 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 16, 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Wednesday, April 17, 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Thursday, April 18, 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM Monday April 22 8:00 am – 10:00 am Scrimmage at 8:40 am

Friday, April 26, 8-9:15 am

Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Spring Game starts at 11:20 a.m.

