Division III Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – April 3

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the ITA Division III National Team Computer Rankings and the Regional Team Singles and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for April 3, 2024.

For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings.

National rankings

Regional rankings

Atlantic South Rankings | Central rankings | Northeast Rankings | Western Rankings

Rank Team
1 Emory University
2 Swarthmore College
3 Sewanee
4 Johns Hopkins University
5 University of Mary Washington
6 Wesleyan College in North Carolina
7 Washington and Lee University
8 Berry College
9 Carnegie Mellon University
10 Christopher Newport University

Rank Player School
1 Jordan Theron Sewanee
2 Dean Kamenev Emory University
3 Michael Melnikov Swarthmore College
4 Evan Erb Washington and Lee University
5 Raghav Jangbahadur Carnegie Mellon University
6 Johannes Falke Wesleyan University of North Carolina
7 Nolan Shah Emory University
8 Rishi Charan Shankar Mary Washington University
9 Daniel Kong Carnegie Mellon University
10 Daniel Ardila Johns Hopkins University
11 Max Lindstrom Swarthmore College
12 Diego Segovia Wesleyan University of North Carolina
13 Peyton Erck Sewanee
14 Allen Gong Johns Hopkins University
15 Ryan Glanville Emory University
16 Nadim Motaghedi Carnegie Mellon University
17 Ben Onufrock Association College
18 Daniel Trudell Rhodes College
19 Eddy Porsmyr Hansen Christopher Newport University
20 Chakor Rajendra Johns Hopkins University

Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Jordan Theron Quinn Wicklund Sewanee
2 Ryan Glanville Brandon Cohen Emory University
3 Rishi Charan Shankar Peter Leese University of Mary Washington
4 Daniel Ardila Marco Azaar Johns Hopkins University
5 Daniel Kong Raghav Jangbahadur Carnegie Mellon University
6 Michael Melnikov Uthram Koduri Swarthmore College
7 Robert Sitwel Diego Segovia Wesleyan University of North Carolina
8 Nolan Shah Dean Kamenev Emory University
9 Evan Erb Will cysts Washington and Lee University
10 Noah Cook Diego López Berry College

Rank Team
1 Case Western Reserve University
2 University of Chicago
3 Washington University in St. Louis
4 University of Wisconsin – Whitewater
5 Gustavus Adolphus College
6 Denison University
7 North Central College
8 Kenyon College
9 Grinnell College
10 Carthage College

Rank Player School
1 Emil Grantcharov University of Chicago
2 Ramón Vilarroig North Central College
3 Jared Phillips Washington University in St. Louis
4 Vishwa Aduru Case Western Reserve University
5 Ajay Mahenthiran Case Western Reserve University
6 Derek Hsieh University of Chicago
7 Kael Shah Denison University
8 Jacob Patterson Denison University
9 Paulo Pocasangre Kenyon College
10 Ethan Green Denison University
11 Marco Siviero Gustavus Adolphus College
12 Lucas Westholder Luther College
13 Luke Vandonslear University of Wisconsin – Whitewater
14 Arthur Hermange Augustana College
15 Arjun Asokumar University of Chicago
16 Michael Sutanto Case Western Reserve University
17 Francisco Silviero Carthage College
18 Erik Kuo Washington University in St. Louis
19 Wilder Cooke Grinnell College
20 Ruben Giorgio University of Wisconsin – Whitewater

Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Tyler Haddorff Gage Gohl Gustavus Adolphus College
2 Vishwa Aduru Diego Maza Case Western Reserve University
3 Ruben Giorgio Luke Vandonslear University of Wisconsin – Whitewater
4 Jos Christensen Marco Siviero Gustavus Adolphus College
5 Collin Vos Guarav Singh Washington University in St. Louis
6 Guillermo González Wyatt Crowell North Central College
7 Enmay Devaraj Sahil day Case Western Reserve University
8 Derek Hsieh Robert Zhang University of Chicago
9 Ethan Green Kael Shah Denison University
10 Arthur Hermange David Larraga Augustana College

Rank Team
1 Williams
2 Bowdoin
3 Middlebury
4 Tufts
5 TCNJ
6 Amherst
7 RPI
8 OF
9 Hobart
10 Vassar

Rank Player School
1 Tristan Bradley Bowdoin
2 Matt Kandel Williams
3 Matt Michibata TCNJ
4 Julian Wu Middlebury
5 Aidan Drover-Mattinen RPI
6 Dylan Walters Brandeis
7 Connor Griff Hamilton
8 Reid Staples Bowdoin
9 Kailash Kahler OF
10 Joey Barrett Colby
11 Andreas Sillaste Amherst
12 JT Bilski Wesleyan
13 Vuk Vuksanovic Tufts
14 Shawn Berdia Williams
15 Edie Opie Amherst
16 Noah Laber Middlebury
17 Myles Decoste USCG
18 Seah Pesin Hobart
19 Alex Merson Brandeis
20 Andy Zhu RPI

Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Aidan Drover-Mattinen Andy Zhu RPI
2 Matt Kandel Nicholas Chen Williams
3 Tristan Bradley Reid Staples Bowdoin
4 Andreas Sillaste Kobe elbow Amherst
5 Matt Michibata Harrison Maitland Carter TCNJ
6 JT Bilski Ben Mitchell Wesleyan
7 Neel Epstein Robby Ward Middlebury
8 Alexander Lee Drill Zheng N.Y.U
9 Myles Decoste Charles Norman USCG
10 Brady Anderson Andrew Watson Babson

Rank Team
1 CMS
2 Trinity
3 Redlands
4 Caltech
5 Pomona Pitzer
6 Kapman
7 George Fox
8 Southwestern
9 Whitman
10 UC Santa Cruz

Rank Player School
1 Advik Mareedu CMS
2 Caleb Wilkins Kapman
3 Joshua Bode Concordia
4 Oscar Roy Southwestern
5 Jared Perry Trinity
6 Nico Calixto Redlands
7 Eli Mizersky George Fox
8 Ian Vrijer CMS
9 Andrés González UTD
10 Andreas Kaelin Colorado College
11 Ronald Chen Western
12 Yoav Nir Redlands
13 Ethan Sherwood Cal Lutheran
14 Cameron Yang Whitman
15 Kyle McCandless Caltech
16 Matthew Robinson CMS
17 Dominic Anderson Redlands
18 Steven Scholz Concordia
19 Connor Whittington Trinity
20 Wahag Pashayan George Fox

Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Ian Vrijer Matthew Robinson CMS
2 Oscar Roy Ashton Ellis Southwestern
3 Eshaan Lumba Mathew Feng Pomona Pitzer
4 Caleb Wilkins Ian Jordan Kapman
5 Nico Calixto Yoav Nir Redlands
6 Kyle McCandless Daniel Wen Caltech
7 Joshua Bode Adrian Munguia Concordia
8 Ethan Flores Jared Perry Trinity
9 Seth Lee Villain Stone Linfield
10 Ashish Dhanani Eric Liao Trinity
ExBUlletin

