Division III Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – April 3

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the ITA Division III National Team Computer Rankings and the Regional Team Singles and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for April 3, 2024.
For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings.
National rankings
Regional rankings
Atlantic South Rankings | Central rankings | Northeast Rankings | Western Rankings
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- April 3, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Emory University
|2
|Swarthmore College
|3
|Sewanee
|4
|Johns Hopkins University
|5
|University of Mary Washington
|6
|Wesleyan College in North Carolina
|7
|Washington and Lee University
|8
|Berry College
|9
|Carnegie Mellon University
|10
|Christopher Newport University
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- April 3, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|School
|1
|Jordan Theron
|Sewanee
|2
|Dean Kamenev
|Emory University
|3
|Michael Melnikov
|Swarthmore College
|4
|Evan Erb
|Washington and Lee University
|5
|Raghav Jangbahadur
|Carnegie Mellon University
|6
|Johannes Falke
|Wesleyan University of North Carolina
|7
|Nolan Shah
|Emory University
|8
|Rishi Charan Shankar
|Mary Washington University
|9
|Daniel Kong
|Carnegie Mellon University
|10
|Daniel Ardila
|Johns Hopkins University
|11
|Max Lindstrom
|Swarthmore College
|12
|Diego Segovia
|Wesleyan University of North Carolina
|13
|Peyton Erck
|Sewanee
|14
|Allen Gong
|Johns Hopkins University
|15
|Ryan Glanville
|Emory University
|16
|Nadim Motaghedi
|Carnegie Mellon University
|17
|Ben Onufrock
|Association College
|18
|Daniel Trudell
|Rhodes College
|19
|Eddy Porsmyr Hansen
|Christopher Newport University
|20
|Chakor Rajendra
|Johns Hopkins University
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- April 3, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Jordan Theron
|Quinn Wicklund
|Sewanee
|2
|Ryan Glanville
|Brandon Cohen
|Emory University
|3
|Rishi Charan Shankar
|Peter Leese
|University of Mary Washington
|4
|Daniel Ardila
|Marco Azaar
|Johns Hopkins University
|5
|Daniel Kong
|Raghav Jangbahadur
|Carnegie Mellon University
|6
|Michael Melnikov
|Uthram Koduri
|Swarthmore College
|7
|Robert Sitwel
|Diego Segovia
|Wesleyan University of North Carolina
|8
|Nolan Shah
|Dean Kamenev
|Emory University
|9
|Evan Erb
|Will cysts
|Washington and Lee University
|10
|Noah Cook
|Diego López
|Berry College
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- April 3, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Case Western Reserve University
|2
|University of Chicago
|3
|Washington University in St. Louis
|4
|University of Wisconsin – Whitewater
|5
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|6
|Denison University
|7
|North Central College
|8
|Kenyon College
|9
|Grinnell College
|10
|Carthage College
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- April 3, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|School
|1
|Emil Grantcharov
|University of Chicago
|2
|Ramón Vilarroig
|North Central College
|3
|Jared Phillips
|Washington University in St. Louis
|4
|Vishwa Aduru
|Case Western Reserve University
|5
|Ajay Mahenthiran
|Case Western Reserve University
|6
|Derek Hsieh
|University of Chicago
|7
|Kael Shah
|Denison University
|8
|Jacob Patterson
|Denison University
|9
|Paulo Pocasangre
|Kenyon College
|10
|Ethan Green
|Denison University
|11
|Marco Siviero
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|12
|Lucas Westholder
|Luther College
|13
|Luke Vandonslear
|University of Wisconsin – Whitewater
|14
|Arthur Hermange
|Augustana College
|15
|Arjun Asokumar
|University of Chicago
|16
|Michael Sutanto
|Case Western Reserve University
|17
|Francisco Silviero
|Carthage College
|18
|Erik Kuo
|Washington University in St. Louis
|19
|Wilder Cooke
|Grinnell College
|20
|Ruben Giorgio
|University of Wisconsin – Whitewater
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- April 3, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Tyler Haddorff
|Gage Gohl
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|2
|Vishwa Aduru
|Diego Maza
|Case Western Reserve University
|3
|Ruben Giorgio
|Luke Vandonslear
|University of Wisconsin – Whitewater
|4
|Jos Christensen
|Marco Siviero
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|5
|Collin Vos
|Guarav Singh
|Washington University in St. Louis
|6
|Guillermo González
|Wyatt Crowell
|North Central College
|7
|Enmay Devaraj
|Sahil day
|Case Western Reserve University
|8
|Derek Hsieh
|Robert Zhang
|University of Chicago
|9
|Ethan Green
|Kael Shah
|Denison University
|10
|Arthur Hermange
|David Larraga
|Augustana College
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- April 3, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Williams
|2
|Bowdoin
|3
|Middlebury
|4
|Tufts
|5
|TCNJ
|6
|Amherst
|7
|RPI
|8
|OF
|9
|Hobart
|10
|Vassar
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- April 3, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|School
|1
|Tristan Bradley
|Bowdoin
|2
|Matt Kandel
|Williams
|3
|Matt Michibata
|TCNJ
|4
|Julian Wu
|Middlebury
|5
|Aidan Drover-Mattinen
|RPI
|6
|Dylan Walters
|Brandeis
|7
|Connor Griff
|Hamilton
|8
|Reid Staples
|Bowdoin
|9
|Kailash Kahler
|OF
|10
|Joey Barrett
|Colby
|11
|Andreas Sillaste
|Amherst
|12
|JT Bilski
|Wesleyan
|13
|Vuk Vuksanovic
|Tufts
|14
|Shawn Berdia
|Williams
|15
|Edie Opie
|Amherst
|16
|Noah Laber
|Middlebury
|17
|Myles Decoste
|USCG
|18
|Seah Pesin
|Hobart
|19
|Alex Merson
|Brandeis
|20
|Andy Zhu
|RPI
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- April 3, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Aidan Drover-Mattinen
|Andy Zhu
|RPI
|2
|Matt Kandel
|Nicholas Chen
|Williams
|3
|Tristan Bradley
|Reid Staples
|Bowdoin
|4
|Andreas Sillaste
|Kobe elbow
|Amherst
|5
|Matt Michibata
|Harrison Maitland Carter
|TCNJ
|6
|JT Bilski
|Ben Mitchell
|Wesleyan
|7
|Neel Epstein
|Robby Ward
|Middlebury
|8
|Alexander Lee
|Drill Zheng
|N.Y.U
|9
|Myles Decoste
|Charles Norman
|USCG
|10
|Brady Anderson
|Andrew Watson
|Babson
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- April 3, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|CMS
|2
|Trinity
|3
|Redlands
|4
|Caltech
|5
|Pomona Pitzer
|6
|Kapman
|7
|George Fox
|8
|Southwestern
|9
|Whitman
|10
|UC Santa Cruz
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- April 3, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|School
|1
|Advik Mareedu
|CMS
|2
|Caleb Wilkins
|Kapman
|3
|Joshua Bode
|Concordia
|4
|Oscar Roy
|Southwestern
|5
|Jared Perry
|Trinity
|6
|Nico Calixto
|Redlands
|7
|Eli Mizersky
|George Fox
|8
|Ian Vrijer
|CMS
|9
|Andrés González
|UTD
|10
|Andreas Kaelin
|Colorado College
|11
|Ronald Chen
|Western
|12
|Yoav Nir
|Redlands
|13
|Ethan Sherwood
|Cal Lutheran
|14
|Cameron Yang
|Whitman
|15
|Kyle McCandless
|Caltech
|16
|Matthew Robinson
|CMS
|17
|Dominic Anderson
|Redlands
|18
|Steven Scholz
|Concordia
|19
|Connor Whittington
|Trinity
|20
|Wahag Pashayan
|George Fox
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- April 3, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Ian Vrijer
|Matthew Robinson
|CMS
|2
|Oscar Roy
|Ashton Ellis
|Southwestern
|3
|Eshaan Lumba
|Mathew Feng
|Pomona Pitzer
|4
|Caleb Wilkins
|Ian Jordan
|Kapman
|5
|Nico Calixto
|Yoav Nir
|Redlands
|6
|Kyle McCandless
|Daniel Wen
|Caltech
|7
|Joshua Bode
|Adrian Munguia
|Concordia
|8
|Ethan Flores
|Jared Perry
|Trinity
|9
|Seth Lee
|Villain Stone
|Linfield
|10
|Ashish Dhanani
|Eric Liao
|Trinity
|
