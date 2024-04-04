Division III Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – April 3





The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the ITA Division III National Team Computer Rankings and the Regional Team Singles and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for April 3, 2024.

Top 10 team rankings

April 3, 2024 Rank Team 1 Emory University 2 Swarthmore College 3 Sewanee 4 Johns Hopkins University 5 University of Mary Washington 6 Wesleyan College in North Carolina 7 Washington and Lee University 8 Berry College 9 Carnegie Mellon University 10 Christopher Newport University ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

April 3, 2024 Rank Player School 1 Jordan Theron Sewanee 2 Dean Kamenev Emory University 3 Michael Melnikov Swarthmore College 4 Evan Erb Washington and Lee University 5 Raghav Jangbahadur Carnegie Mellon University 6 Johannes Falke Wesleyan University of North Carolina 7 Nolan Shah Emory University 8 Rishi Charan Shankar Mary Washington University 9 Daniel Kong Carnegie Mellon University 10 Daniel Ardila Johns Hopkins University 11 Max Lindstrom Swarthmore College 12 Diego Segovia Wesleyan University of North Carolina 13 Peyton Erck Sewanee 14 Allen Gong Johns Hopkins University 15 Ryan Glanville Emory University 16 Nadim Motaghedi Carnegie Mellon University 17 Ben Onufrock Association College 18 Daniel Trudell Rhodes College 19 Eddy Porsmyr Hansen Christopher Newport University 20 Chakor Rajendra Johns Hopkins University ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

April 3, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Jordan Theron Quinn Wicklund Sewanee 2 Ryan Glanville Brandon Cohen Emory University 3 Rishi Charan Shankar Peter Leese University of Mary Washington 4 Daniel Ardila Marco Azaar Johns Hopkins University 5 Daniel Kong Raghav Jangbahadur Carnegie Mellon University 6 Michael Melnikov Uthram Koduri Swarthmore College 7 Robert Sitwel Diego Segovia Wesleyan University of North Carolina 8 Nolan Shah Dean Kamenev Emory University 9 Evan Erb Will cysts Washington and Lee University 10 Noah Cook Diego López Berry College ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 10 team rankings

April 3, 2024 Rank Team 1 Case Western Reserve University 2 University of Chicago 3 Washington University in St. Louis 4 University of Wisconsin – Whitewater 5 Gustavus Adolphus College 6 Denison University 7 North Central College 8 Kenyon College 9 Grinnell College 10 Carthage College ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

April 3, 2024 Rank Player School 1 Emil Grantcharov University of Chicago 2 Ramón Vilarroig North Central College 3 Jared Phillips Washington University in St. Louis 4 Vishwa Aduru Case Western Reserve University 5 Ajay Mahenthiran Case Western Reserve University 6 Derek Hsieh University of Chicago 7 Kael Shah Denison University 8 Jacob Patterson Denison University 9 Paulo Pocasangre Kenyon College 10 Ethan Green Denison University 11 Marco Siviero Gustavus Adolphus College 12 Lucas Westholder Luther College 13 Luke Vandonslear University of Wisconsin – Whitewater 14 Arthur Hermange Augustana College 15 Arjun Asokumar University of Chicago 16 Michael Sutanto Case Western Reserve University 17 Francisco Silviero Carthage College 18 Erik Kuo Washington University in St. Louis 19 Wilder Cooke Grinnell College 20 Ruben Giorgio University of Wisconsin – Whitewater ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

April 3, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Tyler Haddorff Gage Gohl Gustavus Adolphus College 2 Vishwa Aduru Diego Maza Case Western Reserve University 3 Ruben Giorgio Luke Vandonslear University of Wisconsin – Whitewater 4 Jos Christensen Marco Siviero Gustavus Adolphus College 5 Collin Vos Guarav Singh Washington University in St. Louis 6 Guillermo González Wyatt Crowell North Central College 7 Enmay Devaraj Sahil day Case Western Reserve University 8 Derek Hsieh Robert Zhang University of Chicago 9 Ethan Green Kael Shah Denison University 10 Arthur Hermange David Larraga Augustana College ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Northeast Regional Rankings

Top 10 team rankings

April 3, 2024 Rank Team 1 Williams 2 Bowdoin 3 Middlebury 4 Tufts 5 TCNJ 6 Amherst 7 RPI 8 OF 9 Hobart 10 Vassar ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Northeast Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

April 3, 2024 Rank Player School 1 Tristan Bradley Bowdoin 2 Matt Kandel Williams 3 Matt Michibata TCNJ 4 Julian Wu Middlebury 5 Aidan Drover-Mattinen RPI 6 Dylan Walters Brandeis 7 Connor Griff Hamilton 8 Reid Staples Bowdoin 9 Kailash Kahler OF 10 Joey Barrett Colby 11 Andreas Sillaste Amherst 12 JT Bilski Wesleyan 13 Vuk Vuksanovic Tufts 14 Shawn Berdia Williams 15 Edie Opie Amherst 16 Noah Laber Middlebury 17 Myles Decoste USCG 18 Seah Pesin Hobart 19 Alex Merson Brandeis 20 Andy Zhu RPI ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Northeast Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

April 3, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Aidan Drover-Mattinen Andy Zhu RPI 2 Matt Kandel Nicholas Chen Williams 3 Tristan Bradley Reid Staples Bowdoin 4 Andreas Sillaste Kobe elbow Amherst 5 Matt Michibata Harrison Maitland Carter TCNJ 6 JT Bilski Ben Mitchell Wesleyan 7 Neel Epstein Robby Ward Middlebury 8 Alexander Lee Drill Zheng N.Y.U 9 Myles Decoste Charles Norman USCG 10 Brady Anderson Andrew Watson Babson ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 10 team rankings

April 3, 2024 Rank Team 1 CMS 2 Trinity 3 Redlands 4 Caltech 5 Pomona Pitzer 6 Kapman 7 George Fox 8 Southwestern 9 Whitman 10 UC Santa Cruz ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

April 3, 2024 Rank Player School 1 Advik Mareedu CMS 2 Caleb Wilkins Kapman 3 Joshua Bode Concordia 4 Oscar Roy Southwestern 5 Jared Perry Trinity 6 Nico Calixto Redlands 7 Eli Mizersky George Fox 8 Ian Vrijer CMS 9 Andrés González UTD 10 Andreas Kaelin Colorado College 11 Ronald Chen Western 12 Yoav Nir Redlands 13 Ethan Sherwood Cal Lutheran 14 Cameron Yang Whitman 15 Kyle McCandless Caltech 16 Matthew Robinson CMS 17 Dominic Anderson Redlands 18 Steven Scholz Concordia 19 Connor Whittington Trinity 20 Wahag Pashayan George Fox ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

April 3, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Ian Vrijer Matthew Robinson CMS 2 Oscar Roy Ashton Ellis Southwestern 3 Eshaan Lumba Mathew Feng Pomona Pitzer 4 Caleb Wilkins Ian Jordan Kapman 5 Nico Calixto Yoav Nir Redlands 6 Kyle McCandless Daniel Wen Caltech 7 Joshua Bode Adrian Munguia Concordia 8 Ethan Flores Jared Perry Trinity 9 Seth Lee Villain Stone Linfield 10 Ashish Dhanani Eric Liao Trinity

