RFHS head hockey coach asked to resign

By Joe Kam

The River Falls High School hockey program, which made the Frozen Four in the state tournament for the second time in history this year, will be looking for a new head coach after Cam Wilken was asked to resign last week, to annoyance and confusion. of many.

In just three seasons, Wilken rebuilt a program that historically hasn't been very competitive and led them to a berth in the state tournament last month. This was the team's first trip to the state since 1997 and only the second time in the program's long history that they have ended up there. There are many questions about why this is happening, but few answers at this time.

What is known is that an unsigned letter, purportedly from parent(s) who did not wish to be identified, was anonymously delivered to the high school to athletic director David Crail. Crail then met behind closed doors with other staff and a decision was made to ask Wilken to resign, which he did on Friday.

In response, the other members of the coaching staff have also resigned, including Brian Amundson who will remain with the team so that the players receive some form of guidance in the coming months until replacements are chosen.

“As you've probably seen in articles and news stories in Minnesota, a few parents can dictate an administration to make a great coach resign. It's happening right here in River Falls,” Amundson said. “I'm not sure where to go from there, but we're talking about a young coach who took a broken hockey program and turned it into a respected and winning program in three short years, only to be thanked by being asked to resign to step. ”

In this case, Amundson argues that because it was anonymous, there is no way to check whether something written is true.

In addition to the support from other coaches at River Falls High School, coaches from other programs in the conference have written letters in support of Coach Wilken, including New Richmond head coach John Larson.

“It is my understanding that an anonymous letter was sent expressing our concerns. This seems to be the

pattern in River Falls. As mentioned, people get upset, they want a new coach, and the cycle continues,” Larson said. “From many outside hockey perspectives, becoming the head coach at River Falls is a challenge. I think anyone who takes on this job in the future should be warned about this pattern. I hope this doesn't spill over into other sports within River Falls. To me it's interesting that no one would sign their name. In this case I would not attach much importance to an anonymous letter.”

Menomonie Mustangs head coach Matt Ellis says the River Falls hockey team has become a better program under Wilken's helm.

“He has brought a positive attitude and culture to the program, which has grown into a respectable and formidable appointment each year. Playing River Falls in the past has been tough. Lots of dirty players and resistance to the coaching staff. I believe Cam has been able to change the culture since he's been there,” Ellis said. “I don't believe parents should dictate how the coach runs the program. As long as he keeps the kids safe and can teach the boys how to play the sport and be good young men, he's doing his job. I believe he is a good coach and should stay with the program.”

Somerset Head Coach Dan Gilkerson says he is very disappointed to hear that Wilken has been asked to resign.

“Personally, I have been part of the Somerset coaching staff for the past 21 seasons and Cam is the seventh Head Coach River Falls has had in that time. From what I've seen, I don't believe River Falls HS should look for an eighth coach. They need to stick with Cam,” Gilkerson said.

Coach Gilkerson says he has seen things under previous coaching regimes that have been much better under Wilken's stewardship.

“Players were very disrespectful to the game of hockey, their own coaches, officials and the opposing players and coaches. It was honestly embarrassing,” Gilkerson said. “As a young coach, Cam has done an exemplary job of changing the culture and growing with this program. The change from year 1 to now is very noticeable. River Falls High School can be proud of what their boys hockey program has become. They have respect in the hockey community now, and I'm not even talking about wins and losses.”

The Somerset coach says he believes the school should take action against the parents who wrote the anonymous letter.

“It is the coach's job to decide who plays, in what situations and what the curriculum is. Not everyone is going to like it, and this goes for every hockey team in the state,” Gilkerson said. “This shouldn't even be a conversation with parents. Who wants this job if the school doesn't support the head coach? I support Cam and believe that without a doubt he should be reinstated to 100% as head coach of the River Falls High School team.

River Falls High School athletic director David Crail remained tight-lipped as he commented.

“Coach Wilken has resigned as Head Boys Hockey coach for the district. We thank him for his efforts and leadership in guiding our program over the past three years,” Crail said. “Out of respect for the fact that this is a personnel matter, I have no further comment at this time.”

No one else close to this story wanted to be interviewed about the events that occurred, and the package will not be released to anyone not specifically mentioned in the letter. Even then, Amundson says that while he isn't mentioned personally, the other coaches mentioned in it are having a hard time getting copies as well.

What is known for sure now is that River Falls High School will be looking for a whole staff of coaches to take over before next season, including what will be their third head coach in the last five years.

As for the rest of the program announced last year, the certainty ends there. Unfortunately, it's the kids on a team that hoped to compete for a state title again next year that end up in the middle of the pack.