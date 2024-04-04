Schwartz included on the IRCA Athlete Watch List





BOSTON Second-year rowing men Caleb Schwartz was one of 24 Division I student-athletes named to the IRCA's D1/D2 Heavyweight Athlete Watchlist, the organization announced Wednesday. Nominated by their coaches and selected by the IRCA Awards & Polling Committee, the Athlete Watchlist recognizes the top athletes from across the landscape of men's collegiate rowing. From U23 World Champions to future national team members and elite athletes and coxswains from all divisions, these men and women are valued leaders in their athletic departments, pioneers within their programs and set the standard for performance and sportsmanship in D1/D2, D3 and Lightweight rowing for men. In his second season with the Terriers, Schwartz filled the five seats in BU's Club 8+ “A” contingent at the 2023 Head of the Charles, placing fifth out of 36 entries. During the spring of 2023, the Newton, Massachusetts native was part of the five seats in the Third Varsity 8 for most of the spring semester. During that time, Schwartz's crew finished 10th overall in a minor finals time of 5:59.82 during the IRA National Championship Regatta. Additionally, he helped BU win the Petite Finale at the 2023 Eastern Sprints and top Northeastern in a dual race at the Fourth Varsity 8 last April. The Terriers return to action on Saturday (April 6) as they take on crosstown foe Northeastern with the Arlett Cup on the line. The Varsity 8 opens the morning schedule at 7:00 am ABOUT THE IRCA As America's oldest intercollegiate sport, the Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association is part of a legacy that dates back more than 160 years. It is IRCA's responsibility as trustees of men's rowing to promote the coaching profession and enhance the collegiate student-athlete experience. The mission of the IRCA is: The promotion and evolution of men's collegiate rowing

Provide a forum and body to debate, discuss and take action on issues affecting sport

Grow the sport at the youth and collegiate levels

Embrace and support diversity, equity, and inclusion in college rowing (including but not limited to race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, and gender identity).

Promote the growth and development of rowing as a college sport in a manner that is demographically reflective of our society as a whole Support and contribute to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movement

