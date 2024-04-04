Georgia football encouraged by Gunner Stockton and his improvements this spring





ATHENS Brett Thorson won't be allowed to go home for Christmas. Because he's from Australia and has to go to a bowl or College Football Playoff game soon after, he usually spends the holidays with someone else. Last Christmas he went home with his now roommate, Gunner Stockton. The Stocktons are great and Gunner himself is funny. He seems pretty quiet and very humble as a person, Thorson said. Everyone on the team would say, if they let their sister date someone, they would probably choose Gunner. Stockton's humility is far from his only positive trait. The redshirt sophomore quarterback saw his first extended action in Georgia's 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. He completed 6 of his 10 pass attempts for 96 yards and also threw for 2 touchdowns. He added 46 rushing yards, showing his mobility and athleticism. The opportunity to play came after Brock Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky. Stockton is expected to be Georgia's backup quarterback for the 2024 season, a role previously held by Vandagriff. It was good to see him get the reps with Brock leaving, Thorson said. So his reps are going up, which is good to see. He's been there to swing it. He's a good guy. Head coach Kirby Smart provided a more eloquent update on Stockton's progress this spring. Carson Beck has cemented himself as the starter for Georgia, but freshman Ryan Puglisi is dealing with a knee injury that limits his availability. The Georgia quarterback got a chance to show what he could do for NFL scouts when he threw to Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Spring practice has given Smart and the Georgia offensive staff an even longer look at Stockton's abilities and talents. Gunner did a good job. “I have seen growth with Gunner,” Smart said. I thought he made a few mistakes in the scrimmage, but he also played with a lot more consistency. I have seen this progression with Gunner, he is getting better every training session. The bowl practice was great for him. The opportunity to play in that bowl game was great for him. Stockton is not expected to fire Beck, just as Beck was never expected to take the starting job away from Stetson Bennett during Beck's third season in the Georgia program. Beck undoubtedly improved while serving as Georgia's backup quarterback. The hope is that Stockton can grow in a similar manner, so that perhaps this time next year he will be the quarterback taking on the first-team reps for the Bulldogs. He has gotten better. He gets a feel for our system. He's a really good athlete, Smart said. Every now and then he makes a mistake that you can't make in that position. The great thing is that you can ask him after the performance, and I always ask him: what did you see, what was the coverage? He gives the correct answer. So he sees the right things. But he must continue to develop and grow. That's a tough position to play. He's still trying to master that position. Brett Thorson tells a great story about Gunner Stockton

