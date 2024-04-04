Ishikawa Kasumi teaches table tennis on the earthquake-hit Noto Peninsula; The retired Star's Japan Thanks Tour continues





The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kasumi Ishikawa showed a child how to play table tennis at an event in Hakui, Ishikawa Prefecture on Wednesday. Kasumi Ishikawa, a former member of Japan's national table tennis team, gave table tennis lessons at the National Noto Youth Friendship Center in Hakui, Ishikawa Prefecture on Wednesday. On New Year's Day she was in contact with about 170 children and parents affected by the earthquake on the Noto Peninsula. The event was held as part of the Japan Thanks Tour, in which Ishikawa, who retired from table tennis in May last year, travels around the country spreading the joy of table tennis and sports through exchanges with locals. For the Wednesday event, the organizer brought participants from 17 cities and towns in the prefecture. Ishikawa spent time with children during recreational activities and a question-and-answer session. She also carefully taught children how to properly hit a spinning ball. Many children said they have had fewer opportunities to enjoy sports since the New Year's Day earthquake. It may not be easy to keep moving forward, but I hope this event helped them feel refreshed, even if just a little bit, Ishikawa said. After just one lesson, hitting the ball became so much easier, said a 9-year-old Nanao primary school student, who said her house was partially damaged by the earthquake.

