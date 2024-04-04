The end of the Indian monopoly on crickets





W ALK IN Any room in India with a screen from now until the end of May and you'll be watching the Indian Premier League ( IPL ), a wildly popular cricket tournament that is in some ways the most lucrative sporting competition in the world, after the American National Football League. Until a few days before it started, at the end of last month, the same screens would have been showing the Womens Premier League ( WPL ), IPL s female counterpart. The first season of Indian Street Premier League cricket was also played with a yellow tennis ball in early March. It is a truth that Indians are obsessed with cricket. Yet it is a success IPL has had the unlikely effect of leading to a flourishing of domestic competitions in other sports as well. The leagues have modeled this for the past decade IPL originated in hockey, tennis, badminton, football and handball, along with indigenous games such as kho kho and kabaddi. Some, most notably Kabaddi, have even been commercially successful. A cricket-mad country is diversifying. Graphic: The Economist According to Group, cricket cost 87% of every rupee spent on sports advertising, sponsorship and endorsements last year. M ESP , a marketing agency. But that was a small decline from 88% in 2021 (see chart). The pie for non-cricket sports is going to grow, says Divyanshu Singh JSW Sports, owns teams in IPL , WPL Pro Kabaddi League and the Indian Super League, a football tournament. As with any other boom, not all businesses will succeed. Some leagues have already gone bankrupt. Yet the culprit is not cricket's dominance, but a series of internal factors. For a new league to attract viewers, it must offer the very best talent in that particular sport, says Sanjeev Tripathi of the Indian Institute of Management in Indore. Now that global sports are available on television and streaming, the difference in quality between, for example, the Indian and American basketball leagues becomes apparent. The success of Kabaddi can be partly attributed to the fact that the league offers the highest quality of play available in that sport. Furthermore, competitions tend to be successful only in team sports. Building loyalty for artificial teams in player-driven sports like tennis and badminton is difficult. Any new competition must also be well governed and offer its supporters a decent opportunity to recoup their investment. That means setting sensible caps on player salaries, keeping costs low and investing in high production standards, says Anupam Goswami, commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League. As with the quality of the game, viewers accustomed to global sports are put off by amateurish production. Another crucial reason for the success of non-cricket sports in India, says Mr Singh, is the success itself TV -viewing audience, we are not such sports fans. We are fans of superstars. Yet the most important factor in sustaining the sports boom is one in which progress remains slow. Although Indian viewers enjoy watching sports, physical activity is low. A recent survey by YouGov, a pollster, found that while 57% of respondents described themselves as fans of cricket, only 31% had actually played the game in the past year. The rates for other sports are even lower. According to the Indian newspaper, three-quarters of Indian adolescents are physically inactive AND s World Health Organization. The younger generation has never played these sports, says Jinisha Sharma of Capri Sports, owner of cricket, kabaddi and kho kho teams. How do you continue to find new talent? Stay up to date with our India coverage by signing up for Essential India, our free weekly newsletter.

