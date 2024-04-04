Why it is so difficult for clubs to hire the right football director

Dan Ashworth is on Man United's radar as director of football after impressing at Brighton and Newcastle. But what is his actual job? Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Until the past decade, most English clubs did not have a director of football or an equivalent. This was long after they had become a fixture of not just every football club, but virtually every professional team in every professional sport anywhere in the world.

(Let's call the Director of Football (DOF) for convenience in this column, but depending on where you are, this could be head of recruitment, sporting director, technical director or even head of football. What we really mean is the football equivalent of a general director in American sports.)

Maybe it was tradition. Perhaps they were managers (read: coaches) who did not want to relinquish power. Or maybe it was the fact that Sir Alex Ferguson never had one at Manchester United, and he was the GOAT. (Those kinds of logical fallacies are especially idiotic in retrospect — like thinking that because Iowa's Caitlin Clark can shoot out of the logo or Elon Musk can borrow billions against his assets, it's a good idea to do the same.)

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga and more (US)

Be that as it may, these days they are a must-have, to the point that Manchester United's search for Dan Ashworth (who is currently on “gardening leave” due to his role at Newcastle United) is treated with all the gravitas and speculation of a traditional transfer story, which talks about the Old Trafford club paying out a whopping $20 million in compensation. (Fun fact: United do have a DOF now, John Murtough, except his title is 'director of football' and not 'director of football'. Why? Beats me. Maybe it's a way to be incognito and confuse the competition ?)

The problem with hiring a DOF is that, unlike recruiting players or coaches, it's a pretty vague, subjective, and gut-driven endeavor. You can use analytics, video studies and old-fashioned eye tests to evaluate players. You can judge coaches based on the results they achieve with the resources they have at their disposal, the football they choose to play and the decisions they make during the match. These are all more or less objective data points (more in the case of players, a little less in the case of managers) that smart people can then rework and reinterpret.

Editor's Choices 2 Related

The same is not true for DOFs. Why? Let's start by defining what a DOF is and what DOFs do.

Broadly speaking, it is someone who sits below the CEO and board and is ultimately responsible for the football side of the club. That mainly means making personnel decisions: which players to sign, who to let go, how much to pay them, that kind of thing. On the player side, they act in consultation with the coach (or manager, if you want to call him that), the club's scouts and the analytics department if the club has one. And they will play a big role (along with the board and CEO) in appointing not just the manager, but the people who run the youth system, the scouts, the backroom staff and so on.

Oh, and they will do all this on a budget and think about the club's well-being in the medium and long term.

The latter is crucial and it is one of the (several) reasons why you do not want to leave this to the coach. In most cases, coaches will inevitably think short-term because they have to. If they do poorly, they are fired; if they do well, they jump to a bigger club with more resources. That's why most of them concentrate all their time on their own team and their own players. After all, they have to. Ask them to think about other players at other clubs and their knowledge will inevitably be limited to guys they have worked with before, guys they might see on TV playing for really big clubs, or guys their agent says they be really good.

(I don't want to get into United, but take a look at the players United signed in the post-Ferguson/pre-Murtough era, when managers had too much control over transfers, and you might see a pattern.)

play 1:44 What would Dan Ashworth bring to Man United? Julien Laurens and Stewart Robson discuss the possible appointment of Dan Ashworth as Manchester United's new sporting director.

The DOF must also be an expert dealmaker. In fact, it's so important that some clubs even have specialists who do this on behalf of the DOF. The skill is getting the right player at the right price, both in terms of transfer fee and wages/contract length. This requires information that is both objective (How much do they earn at their current club and what would they want if they came to us? How much transfer fee would their club want?) and subjective. (Would they settle at our club? Do they have off-field problems that we can help solve or would we make them worse?)

And of course there is a very reverse process when it comes to sending off players. How do you get the best possible compensation for the guys you transfer, whether you're trying to fire them or they're being targeted by others? The best DOFs have extensive contact books and reliable sources of information. They can smell the bull from a mile away.

Some of the dealmaking side can also take you to some unsavory places. Few deals these days get done without a handful of middlemen. Sometimes they provide valuable services in advising clubs on deals. Sometimes they are just there as 'bag men' to ask for commissions (essentially in fact bribes) that go back to club officials approving a deal, or to family members pushing their promising player in your direction. DOFs need to figure all this out and do what is best for their employer.

LIVE ON ESPN+ (SELECT GAMES) The beautiful game lives here. Stream top leagues, tournaments and teams. Sign up for ESPN+ SATURDAY, APRIL 6 (all times ET)

Union Berlin vs. Leverkusen (09:20)

Heidenheim vs. Bayern Munich (9:20)

Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig (9:20)

Cardiff City vs Hull City (10am)

Dortmund vs. Stuttgart (12:20)

PSV Eindhoven vs. AZ (12:40)

Hartford Athletic vs. Miami FC (2 p.m.) SATURDAY, APRIL 7 (all times ET)

Hannover 96 vs Schalke 04 (7:25)

Feyenoord vs. Ajax (8:25)

Wolfsburg vs. M'gladbach (11am)

Club Brugge vs. Anderlecht (12:25)

In short, the DOF needs “hard skills” (in evaluating players and allocating resources) and “soft skills” (in building consensus and keeping employees happy), as well as a ruthless streak (you're the man who tells a coach that he is). fired or a player he no longer needs) and a proven ability to suck up (or, as some call it, 'manage') the CEO and board in an industry where everyone has an opinion.

DOFs will be influenced by people below them (scouts, analytical staff), people above them (owners, CEOs) and of course managers who typically earn much more than them.

Imagine you just hired a fancy new coach and gave him a three-year contract for ten million a year, and he walks into your office and says, “Hey, I know you said we only have thirty million on a striker but I have to take Player do and I will with the owner.”

What are you doing? You can't sign Player Or you can sign Player

There are few KPIs that work here. Yes, we can all marvel at clubs signing players for modest transfers, outperforming clubs with bigger budgets and sending out guys for huge profits. What's harder to determine is how much of it is due to the DOF, how much of it is due to the scout, how much of it is due to the coach, or how much of it is due to luck and small sample sizes. (After all, it is not the case that clubs sign dozens of players per year.)

Brighton are the gold standard in that regard and they have lost a number of managers, including Paul Winstanley (now at Chelsea) and the aforementioned Ashworth, but the club's recruitment has not suffered. Weren't they actually that important to success? Have they put in place processes and mechanisms that would ensure Brighton would thrive when they were long gone? Was the club just smart in replacing them? (And if so, shouldn't you try to hire the smart guys who picked their replacements?)

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and more to bring you the latest highlights and discuss the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (US only).

Who knows?

(By the way, this is why every time a reshuffle takes place in a club, or even before it happens, the spin doctors – usually PR people who work directly or indirectly for the club or one of the parties involved – get to work Good signings depend on whoever their client is. Bad signings are guys they were against but ultimately had to accept because others at the club insisted on taking them over.)

More so than most jobs in football, it's about the story and it's about selling yourself – to fans and media, sure, but especially to owners and CEOs, which may be one of the reasons why the DOF tends to last longer to stick around than coaches.

It is difficult for outsiders to assess the work of a DOF and they prefer to stay in the shadows. Club insiders are of course in a position to judge their work, but those below them – scouts, analysts and lower-level executives on the football side – often owe their jobs to them and will not expose their shortcomings. Insiders above them – CEOs, owners and board members – would have to admit they made a mistake if they let them go, which they don't like to do.

That's why hiring the right DOF is so critical and difficult. It is difficult to isolate their contribution to a club's performance from the other moving parts. Information is limited and often tainted; Gossip and bad mouthing, some of it self-serving and completely unfounded, is as prevalent in football as it is in high school. And anyone can make up a story.