All ten skaters brawl during the opening faceoff at the start of the Devils-Rangers game





NEW YORK (AP) The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils opened the game Wednesday night with a brawl involving all 10 players on the ice in the opening game. The main event saw Rangers forward Matt Rempe take on New Jersey's Kurtis MacDermid, with the two having history from the last time the Devils visited Madison Square Garden on March 11. That evening, Rempe declined MacDermid's offer to fight early in the match. Later in the game, Rempe knocked Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler out of the game with a high elbow and was subsequently suspended for four games. Rempe and MacDermid battled the longest on Wednesday as their battle continued at center ice after the other four fights had ended. Four players from each team experienced game misconduct 2 seconds into the match. It was great to see the team respond that way and have each other's back,” said MacDermid, who had not played for New Jersey in the past four games but was on the ice for the opening game. I have a lot of respect for him (Rempe). He's a young boy trying to do his thing. I understand that. Along with Rempe, New York defensemen Jacob Trouba and KAndre Miller and forward Barclay Goodrow were ejected from the game. New Jersey defensemen Kevin Bahl and John Marino, and forwards Chris Tierney and MacDermid also received early exits. The Rangers went on to win 4-3 on a late power play goal by Chris Kreider. I had no idea that would happen. It was an impulsive event,” MacDermid said of the five simultaneous fights. Miller fought Marino, Trouba fought Tierney, Goodrow went against Bahl and Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey fought New Jersey's Curtis Lazar. Vesey and Lazar stayed in the game because they fought first and received no additional penalty. A lot happened. Five battles to start the game. I don't think anyone expected that, Devils interim head coach Travis Green said. Green also exchanged words between the benches with Rangers coach Peter Laviolette after the argument. I have no idea why Peter was upset,” Green said. Their players lined up for fights before the game. We all know why it happened tonight. Something happened earlier in the match. All ten players also received five-minute fighting penalties. New York's Will Cuylle then battled New Jersey's Dawson Mercer at 4:27 of the first period after Cuylle knocked the Devils Brendan Smith into the boards. It was mostly emotion,” Laviolette said of his outburst. I think the boys fought hard for each other. ___ AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

