Texas A&M Athletics





BRYAN COLLEGE STATION Four members of the Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team were honored this week with College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors, the organization announced. Giulia Gorigk , Abby Grottle , Joslyn Oakley And Chloe Stepanek were each recognized for their work in the classroom and pool after helping the Aggies go 10-1 through the dual meet season and earn a 14e-place finish at NCAA Championships. Four members of the Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team were honored this week with College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors, the organization announced.Andwere each recognized for their work in the classroom and pool after helping the Aggies go 10-1 through the dual meet season and earn a 14-place finish at NCAA Championships. Goerigk earned the first Honorable Mention All-America honors of her career this season with a 12eplace finish in the 400 IM at NCAA Championships, with a season best of 4:06.12. At SEC Championships, the sophomore from Karlsruhe, Germany, made her second career trip to the podium when she took home bronze in the same event. Goerigk, a business administration major with a 3.86 GPA, has been named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll and to the AD Honor Roll. Grottle also recently received the first Honorable Mention All-America honors of her career after helping the 800 free relay team to a 15e-place finish, also with a personal best of 16:09.86 in the 1650 free at NCAAs. At the SEC Championships, the Milton, Georgia native had a top-eight finish in the 500 free and a top-15 finish in the 1650 free. Grottle will graduate in May with a degree in management and will attend law school in the fall. With a 3.87 undergraduate GPA, this is the second CSC Academic All-District honor of her career, while she has also been named to the CSCAA Scholar All-America Second Team. Oakley is coming off an impressive NCAA championship run, posting a pair of top-nine finishes on the springboards. She started the competition with a fourth-place score of 311.60 in the 1 meter before finishing ninth in the 3 meter with a score of 317.30. The Mooresville, North Carolina, native started the postseason by claiming gold in the 1-meter at SEC Championships. A four-time All-American during two seasons at Aggieland, Oakley has also seen great success in the classroom with a 3.92 GPA as a sociology major. She was named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll and AD Honor Roll. Stepanek finished her senior season as a thirteen-time All-American and five-time medalist at the SEC Championships while boasting a 4.00 GPA in biomedical sciences. Stepanek, the 2023 and 2024 SEC Women's Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year, has also been named the 2023 Bill Erwin TAMU Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a CSCAA Scholar All-American. A native of Northport, New York, she holds the school record in the 200 free (1:42.40) and the top four times in school history in the 50 free and 100 free. Stepanek brought home a pair of bronze medals this season at the SEC Championships in the 200 free and as a member of the 400 medley relay. At NCAA Championships, she placed fifth in the 200 free and 15ein the 100 free, while also helping the 800 free relay and 400 medley relay achieve top-16 finishes. The 2023-2024 all-district academic swimming and diving teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined achievements in the pool and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes women's swimming and diving honors in four divisions NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Academic All-District honorees advance to the national ballot that will be voted on by CSC members. The Academic All-America first-, second- and third-team honorees will be announced on April 24, 2024. For more information about Texas A&M women's swimming and diving, visit 12thman.com. Fans can stay up to date with the AggiesFacebook,Instagramand on Twitter/X by following@AggieSwimDuik.

