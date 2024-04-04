Connect with us

Turnovers galore in Edmonton Oilers 5-0 loss in Dallas

Turnovers galore in Edmonton Oilers 5-0 loss in Dallas

 


Published on April 3, 2024 Last updated 5 hours ago 5 minutes reading

Darnell nurse
Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers skates with the puck against Roope Hintz #24 of the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center on April 3, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Sam Hodde /Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers left their industrious backup goaltender out to dry in Dallas on Wednesday in a 5-0 loss to the Stars.

Edmonton had its chances through the first 30, but three posts and a Power Play (which went 0-for-4) that kept the pucks from hitting the net kept them at zero. Then the bottom fell out over the final 7 minutes of the middle frame as the Oilers did their best neighborhood baker impression with one turnover after another. When the siren mercifully sounded after 40, it was 5-0 in Dallas.

All credit to Dallas, though they were the better team tonight, no doubt on their way to their eighth straight win. Star goalkeeper Jake Oettinger was solid. On the other hand, Calvin Pickard deserved more support than he got.

Here's the story of the tape, and it's not pretty.

Edmonton Oilers player rankings

CALVIN PICKARD. 4. Good early save from Benn. Mostly left to his own devices in a 2-on-1 game in Dallas that went to 1-0, and still got a good chunk of that puck on the way in. Back-to-back saves at the top of the crease from Johnson and Stankoven. Got a toe on a Hintz shot later in the first. A good stop on Pavelski late in the 1st. The 2 openedNL by stoning Lindell out of the slot. I stopped Robertson at the Dallas PP. Stuffed Steele on a 2-on-1. Finally defeated again during a cracking game on a Dallas PP. Then he absolutely robbed Johnson with a grade A shot from the middle. The 3-0 came on a Stars 4-on-1. The 4-0 on a D-zone turnover. At 5-0 a turnover behind the goal line. Had far too little help.

CONNOR McDAVID. 5. Created early chances for Nugent-Hopkins and Bouchard. He then danced into the Dallas on a lightning breakaway, but both his first shot and rebound were saved. Set Draisaitl for a 1-timer on the PP that damaged the post. A steal below the goal line led to Nurse's shot in the 2NL. One of the better Oilers on a bad night. But part of the Power Play's failure also sticks with him.

RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS. 5. Like McDavid, was solid. Sent Carrick on a short-handed escape throughout. Scored a 2NL Period trip. Led all Oilers in 5v5 CF at 22-9, 71%. One shot, 3 hits in 19:40. Part of the problem with the 0-4 PP.

ZACH HYMAN. 4. Draw a 1st Period PP, but he and his mates didn't do much about it. Even with 3 consecutive chances at the man, they did not gain an advantage. It is not often that you notice this very fine player so little.

DARNELL NURSE. 2. Rough, rough night. A smart defensive stick disrupted a developing Dallas 2-on-1. But seconds later there was a trouble call and (even worse) a 10-minute misbehavior on top of that. That took him out of rotation for a long time, causing the remaining 5D to spin. Couldn't suppress the cross pass on the 2-0. Then, terrible timing on a pinch attempt led to a Dallas 4-on-1 and the 3-0. Frankly, that was a reading (and an apparent lack of situational awareness) that betrayed significant experience from the players. Must be much better. They need Nurse to become the good version of Darnell in the short term. The play-offs are just around the corner.

CODE THIS. 5. Called the post office in the 1st. Sharp play up front denied Robertson a chance. Good shot in the 2NL also. We were unable to pass the 2-0 mark. Part of the problem on the 5-0. But 5v5 High Dangers was 7-4 under Cecis Watch. He was decent.

LEON DRAISAITL. 3. A double-team Leon Draisaitl turned the puck over on his own blueline at 1-0. Unceremoniously dumped in front of the Dallas net, but no call came from Steve Kozari. Beat the goalkeeper with a clean buy and hammered a PP 1-timer off the post. The turnover from a diagonal pass attempt in their own zone immediately led to the 4-0. Part of the 1st PP unit that did well.

ADAM HENRIQUE 4. An impressive back check in the 1st in response to a developing prison break in Dallas. Fed Ceci for a good point shot. 4 hits, 0 shots.

COREY PERRY. 5. Dive to stop a pass that was heading towards its own slot in the 1st. Shoot a slapper off the bar from the top of the circle. -3, although it's damn hard to suggest he was the problem with any of the three. He was the only man back on two (two!) 2-on-1s.

MATTIA'S EKHOLM. 4. Interference call led to the 2-0. Part of the fire drill at the 5-0. Just below the breakeven limit in 5v5 CF.

EVAN BOUCHARD. 6. A few 1st period recordings. A good keep on the offensive blue line extended an Oilers shift into the offensive zone. 5 shots. One of the few defenders to have a decent night, High Dangers were 4-3 5v5.

RYAN McLEOD. 4.2NL Period recording. Skated well, but didn't do much in the end.

EVANDER KANE. 5. Tasty food for Ceci for a dangerous 2NL Period recording. 5 goals led the club. Broke-even in 5v5 CF. At least he showed some life. But still can't score, it seems.

WARREN FOEGELE. 4. I couldn't seem to get on track all night, even though it seemed like a decent effort.

BRETT OOR. 4. Great recovery of the puck deep in his own zone on the PK, resulting in a clean sheet. He rushed back on a Dallas breakaway and applied pressure to the shooter before the puck sailed wide. But High Dangers Against 5v5 was 0-5 with him on the ice.

VINCENT DESHARNAIS. 4. Three 1st Period hits. But HDSC's 5v5 0-5. Crushed in shot shares and struggled with the puck on his stick.

SAM CARRICK. 4. Nice Deke on a short breakaway, but the goalkeeper's toe shot out to deny it. Giveaway on the 5-0. 4 shots.

MATTIAS JANMARK. 5. Had a gaping net in the 1st but Benn got a hold of it at the last minute. Very clear about the PK. Dangerous opportunity in the 3rd. Reasonable.

CONNOR BROWN. 4. Some healthy PK work. Not much 5v5.

Edmonton's record drops to 45-25-5, 95 points. 5 back of the Canucks for 1st in the Pacific, 3 in Vegas with a game in hand.

Find me on Threads @kleavins, on Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey, Mastodon at [email protected]and X @KurtLeavins.

