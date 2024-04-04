Inside the brand new sports club that aims to keep Glasgow children off the streets

A Glasgow man wants to keep children off the streets with his brand new table tennis club.

Abdul Khalid, who currently plays in the senior West first division Scotland Table Tennis League has been a prominent player in the city since the 1980s and 1990s.

Having bounced between Scottish, international and English divisions, the 66-year-old now wants to pass on his knowledge for the greater good of Glasgow's youth.

Speaking about the club, which will be based at Pollokshields Community Centre, Abdul said: With this club I have the opportunity to develop the love of table tennis in Pollok and the surrounding area.

I want the club to help take children off the streets and give them physical or mental exercise that will help them develop as people and achieve something.

It's something that can keep local children busy and give them opportunities.

Abdul is hopeful that the club will have a positive impact on those who attend, having trained his own three children – who now play at international and national level.

He explained: My daughter (24) is number three in Scotland and is a doctor, and my two sons (22 and 21) are both studying and playing for Scotland.

They are really talented and after developing my own children, I now want to help develop others.

Abdul added that his three children will also help out at the club and assist in the support and development of other attendees.

Apart from young talent, Abdul also hopes the club will help people who have been diagnosed with dementia as the sport can help revive memories in some cases, it has emerged.

With the benefits in mind, Abdul decided to open the club for people aged 10 and above.

He added: I think table tennis is very flexible for all ages.

I mean, I'm 66 and I still run around and play the sport, and I really see that as a result of participating in table tennis.

The club will officially open at the Southside location on May 2, with classes taking place every Thursday between 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM.

There is a small fee of £3 per person which will help pay for the venue rental and general development of the club.

In the future, Abdul hopes to set up a club for the over-50s and one-hour classes for people with disabilities.

Glasgow Life and Table Tennis Scotland (TTS) have both been involved in helping to set up the club.

Cameron Hussain, TTS Regional Pathways Manager, said he couldn't be happier to be part of the project.

He continued: I couldn't be more excited about the prospect of establishing even more table tennis clubs in Glasgow.

Pollokshields is a truly dynamic and multicultural neighborhood. It is a place where diversity thrives and vibrancy abounds. The Pollokshields Community Center is an excellent location for our new club as it is located next to a primary school and a health center, which offers many opportunities to reach the local community.

In addition, Abdul speaks Punjabi, which is a fantastic opportunity to connect with diverse groups and introduce them to the joys of table tennis.