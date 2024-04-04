Sports
Inside the brand new sports club that aims to keep Glasgow children off the streets
A Glasgow man wants to keep children off the streets with his brand new table tennis club.
Abdul Khalid, who currently plays in the senior West first division Scotland Table Tennis League has been a prominent player in the city since the 1980s and 1990s.
Having bounced between Scottish, international and English divisions, the 66-year-old now wants to pass on his knowledge for the greater good of Glasgow's youth.
Speaking about the club, which will be based at Pollokshields Community Centre, Abdul said: With this club I have the opportunity to develop the love of table tennis in Pollok and the surrounding area.
I want the club to help take children off the streets and give them physical or mental exercise that will help them develop as people and achieve something.
It's something that can keep local children busy and give them opportunities.
Abdul is hopeful that the club will have a positive impact on those who attend, having trained his own three children – who now play at international and national level.
He explained: My daughter (24) is number three in Scotland and is a doctor, and my two sons (22 and 21) are both studying and playing for Scotland.
They are really talented and after developing my own children, I now want to help develop others.
Abdul added that his three children will also help out at the club and assist in the support and development of other attendees.
Apart from young talent, Abdul also hopes the club will help people who have been diagnosed with dementia as the sport can help revive memories in some cases, it has emerged.
With the benefits in mind, Abdul decided to open the club for people aged 10 and above.
He added: I think table tennis is very flexible for all ages.
I mean, I'm 66 and I still run around and play the sport, and I really see that as a result of participating in table tennis.
The club will officially open at the Southside location on May 2, with classes taking place every Thursday between 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM.
There is a small fee of £3 per person which will help pay for the venue rental and general development of the club.
In the future, Abdul hopes to set up a club for the over-50s and one-hour classes for people with disabilities.
Glasgow Life and Table Tennis Scotland (TTS) have both been involved in helping to set up the club.
Cameron Hussain, TTS Regional Pathways Manager, said he couldn't be happier to be part of the project.
He continued: I couldn't be more excited about the prospect of establishing even more table tennis clubs in Glasgow.
Pollokshields is a truly dynamic and multicultural neighborhood. It is a place where diversity thrives and vibrancy abounds. The Pollokshields Community Center is an excellent location for our new club as it is located next to a primary school and a health center, which offers many opportunities to reach the local community.
In addition, Abdul speaks Punjabi, which is a fantastic opportunity to connect with diverse groups and introduce them to the joys of table tennis.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/inside-brand-sports-club-looking-050000444.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump reportedly thought Ivanka Trump should have replaced him as apprentice
- J&C Oyster, new seafood bar with Asian accents, opens in downtown Hollywood
- Inside the brand new sports club that aims to keep Glasgow children off the streets
- WordPress LayerSlider plugin bug risk password hash extraction
- Requesting nations and traditional family – Bella Caledonia
- Lee Byung-hun granted honorary citizenship of Florence, actor of the year at film festival
- Stock Market Today: Global Stocks Mostly Rise, Encouraged by Wall Street Close
- Google addresses criticism of forums at the top of search results
- Varun Dhawan: “Lots of boob lifting and pushing”! When Nargis tried to master Bollywood seduction in Main Tera Hero | Bollywood News
- Turnovers galore in Edmonton Oilers 5-0 loss in Dallas
- International News Bulletin April 7, 2024
- Violence is who Donald Trump is. But it can be stopped.