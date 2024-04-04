Sports
GWU beats A&T in game at War Memorial
GREENBORO As night fell on the east side of Greensboro and the temperature dropped thanks to an intense wind that blew hard enough to bend the American flag flagpole in center field, the North Carolina A&T and Gardner-Webb baseball teams were engaged in a crazy and wild contest. non-conference game at War Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.
It was so crazy that it ended after eight innings instead of nine, with the GWU Runnin' Bulldogs winning 20-10. The two teams did not play the ninth inning, as the game approached three hours before the end. When the game ended, the two teams combined to score 30 runs, record 29 hits, commit 10 errors and allow 16 walks. The two teams also combined for 15 pitchers, while the Aggies put 10 players on the bump.
Even looking at the final score, the game gets a little odd, as the Aggies led 8-2 after three innings and 10-5 after four before the Runnin' Bulldogs scored 15 unanswered runs to close out the game . GWU scored the first two runs of the game in the first inning before the Aggies scored eight unanswered runs. Leadoff hitter Shemar Dalton reached base safely for the 24th straight game when GWU starter and RHP Noah Arnett walked him on four pitches.
Dalton moved up to third after a Michael Logan single. Logan advanced to second base on the throw to third base to throw out Dalton and graduate Tatsunori Negishi followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to left field to score Dalton. Junior catcher Canyon Brown tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI triple, scoring Logan.
Brown's triple chased Arnett out of the game for RHP Gavin Schmitt. Junior Chet Sikes' An RBI single to left greeted him and gave the Aggies a 3-2 lead when Brown crossed the plate. A&T's offense kept the good times going in the bottom of the second. Isaiah Monge led off the inning with a double, and Dalton followed with a bunt-single to put the Aggies on the corner.
A throwing error allowed Monge to score and moved Dalton to third base. A&T took a 5–2 lead when GWU second baseman Tommy Tavarez misplayed a Logan ground ball, allowing Logan to reach base and Dalton to score. Connor Maggi replaced Schmitt on the mound, but the change made no difference to Negishi. A two-run homer by Negishi increased A&T's lead when what appeared to be a routine fly ball to right was carried by the wind, giving the Aggies a 7-2 lead.
The Aggies put on two more in the inning when Sikes singled and Ash walked before Maggi retired Enrique Hout And Devon Rodriguez to escape collection. However, the Aggies were undeterred and continued to put runs on the board in the third. Another error by Tavarez allowed Dalton to reach base with one out. Logan's single and walk to Negishi loaded the bases with one out. Maggi unleashed a wild pitch to give the Aggies an 8-2 lead.
But the tide seemed to turn on a Brown ground ball that third baseman Ryan Kennell set up before firing home to throw out Logan, who was trying to score. Sikes flew to left to end the inning as GWU began its comeback.
A solo home run by Matt Ilgenfritz and a two-run homer by Peter Capobianco in the visitor's fourth cut GWU's deficit to three, 8-5. GWU turned to RHP Josh Gentile (W, 3-0) to prevent the Aggies offense from doing more damage, but he walked Ash and gave up a single to Wood, putting runners on the corner . Wood eventually scored on an error before Wood came home on an RBI sacrifice fly by Dalton, giving the Aggies their 10-5 lead.
A&T turned to RHP Trent Simmons (L, 1-1) in the fifth. But GWU used four hits, two errors and two walks to score six runs. Capobianco's two-run double cut A&T's lead to 10-9, and Nick Capozzi's two-run single gave GWU its first lead of the game. GWU added two more runs in the sixth, three more in the seventh and four in the eighth to end the game.
Kennell and Capobianco each scored four points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Capobianco drove in four points. Five Aggies had multi-hit games and Negishi recorded three RBIs. A&T heads to Buies Creek this weekend to take on the Campbell Fighting Camels in a three-game Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) series, starting with a Friday match at 6 p.m.
