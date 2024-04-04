Sports
Rabada slams Cricket South Africa over the Test series scheduling fiasco, saying players had no choice
Still bitter over the scheduling fiasco that forced him and other senior players to miss a two-Test series against New Zealand earlier this year, South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada says they were given no say in the unacceptable failure.
As many as seven uncapped players were named for the series that was part of the World Test Championship (WTC), even as first-choice players were involved in the SA20 competition at home.
Neil Brand, who captained the New Zealand team, made his Test debut in the opening match in Mount Maunganui and the hosts expectedly won the series 2-0.
Looking back on that controversial episode, Rabada hoped that players will not experience such unsavory moments again.
It was very unacceptable and remains unacceptable to this day. It was clearly a scheduling problem. It is unacceptable that that is all I would say about that, Rabada, one of the leading fast bowlers in the game, told PTI in an interview.
Rabada, who currently plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also offered strong support to the uncapped South African players who found themselves in that predicament through no fault of their own.
If I can get back to that point, it's not fair to go after the players. It is not fair to say that players are being picked and given free Test caps. I don't think it's fair to put that criticism on the players. They have simply been asked to go there, and in the end they will not say no.
That is a planning issue and has to do with what happens at a higher level; what happened to Cricket South Africa. It was actually a double book, that's what it was.
The presence of star South African players was important to the success of the fledgling SA20 competition and as a result, Test cricket fell victim.
At the end of the day we weren't really given the choice to even go there (New Zealand) because of the importance of the SA20. It's like shooting yourself in the foot, said the 28-year-old, who considers Test cricket the most important format of the game.
Cricket comes from Test cricket and Test, from my perspective, is the best format. I imagine all the great players who play all formats would say Test cricket is their favorite format. It's the same for me too.
Ensure testing outside of Big 3 thrives
Currently, India, England and Australia play the largest number of red-ball matches in a WTC cycle, including five-match Test series against each other.
When it comes to countries excluding India, England and Australia, it's quite a shame. The way I see it, becoming a powerful cricketing nation without the benefit of currency and TV rights is about playing good cricket. The better you play, the more teams will want to play with you. It is very difficult to argue why these countries would want to play each other because ultimately it is about sustaining the cricketing activity, which is generating revenue, and that is how the game stays alive.
How do you include other countries that play the same amount of Test cricket… I'm not sure. If you are considering renewing Test cricket, if you want kids worldwide to continue playing Test cricket, then a plan needs to be made.
Rabada also praised BCCI's recent move to incentivize Test players but felt much more needed to be done.
You pay cricketers (well), but it's also a culture. It's not just about the money because the money is what cricketers are blessed with these days. They can make enough money through the competitions. It's great what the BCCI is doing to encourage Test players. But it is also a culture as all cricket comes from Test cricket, added the South African, who has taken 291 wickets in just 62 Tests.
