Poggi adds 11-year NFL veteran Dre' Bly to the football staff









Football

4/3/2024 11:40:00 AM

Charlotte, NC– Charlotte 49ers head football coach Biff Poggi has announced the addition of 11-year NFL veteran Dre' Bly to the team's staff. Bly was the cornerbacks coach for the Detroit Lions last year after spending four seasons as cornerbacks coach at North Carolina. He will serve as a defensive analyst for the 49ers. A former standout at North Carolina, Bly played in the NFL for 11 years from 1999 to 2009. He appeared in 167 games with 116 starts and had 498 tackles, 43 interceptions, 20 forced fumbles and 149 pass defenses. He returned five interceptions for touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl twice while with the Lions and won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams. He played with the Rams from 1999 to 2002, the Lions from 2003 to 2006, the Denver Broncos in 2007 and 2008 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2009. Bly got his coaching start as a minority coaching intern with the New Orleans Saints for the 2017 preseason and the Miami Dolphins during the 2018 preseason. While coaching at North Carolina, Bly was named Rivals.com's ACC Recruiter of the Year in 2022. While playing for the Tar Heels, Bly was the first freshman in ACChistory to earn consensus first-team All-America honors and just the fifth freshman in NCAA history to be named to the Associated Press All-America first team . He was also a first-team All-America selection of the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America, The Sporting News and Athlon Sports and a finalist for the Thorpe Award as National Defensive Back of the Year. He earned ACC first-team honors and was the league's Rookie of the Year after setting the ACC single-season record with 11 interceptions. He earned first-team All-America honors the next two seasons, becoming the first player in ACC history to earn first-team All-America honors three times. One of his sons, Trey, played four years with the 49ers and is currently a defensive student assistant for the program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://charlotte49ers.com/news/2024/4/3/poggi-adds-dre-bly-to-football-staff.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos