Diabetes drug shows promise against Parkinson's in clinical trial | National





A drug used to treat diabetes slowed the progression of motor problems associated with Parkinson's disease, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Parkinson's is a devastating nervous system disorder that affects 10 million people worldwide and currently has no treatment. Symptoms include rhythmic shaking known as tremors, slowed movements, speech disorders and balance problems, which worsen over time. Researchers are interested in exploring a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists – which mimic a gut hormone and are often used to treat diabetes and obesity – for their potential to protect neurons. However, to date, evidence of clinical benefits in patients is limited and early studies have been inconclusive. In the new paper, 156 patients with early-stage Parkinson's disease were recruited across France and then randomly chosen to receive lixisenatide, which is sold under the brand names Adlyxin and Lyxumia and made by Sanofi, or a placebo. After a year of follow-up, the group receiving the treatment, which is given as an injection, saw no worsening of their movement symptoms, while those on placebo did. The effect, according to the article, was “modest” and was only noticeable when assessed by professionals “who had them perform tasks: walking, standing up, moving their hands, etc.,” senior author Olivier Rascol, a neurologist at the University of Toulouse, to AFP. But, he added, this could just be because Parkinson's disease is slowly worsening, and with another year of follow-up the differences could become much greater. “This is the first time that we have clear results showing that we have had an impact on the progression of the symptoms of the disease and that we explain this by a neuroprotective effect,” said Rascol. Gastrointestinal side effects were common with the drug and included nausea, vomiting and reflux, while a handful of patients experienced weight loss. Both Rasol and co-author Wassilios Meissner, a neurologist at Bordeaux University Hospital, both emphasized that more research would be needed to confirm safety and efficacy before the treatment should be given to patients. Michael Okun, medical director of the Parkinson Foundation, told AFP that from a practical point of view the differences in patient outcomes were not clinically significant, but “statistically and compared to other studies, this kind of difference should attract our interest and attention.” “Experts will likely argue whether this study meets a minimum threshold for neuroprotection, but probably not,” Okun continued, adding that the weight loss side effect was concerning for Parkinson's patients. The authors of the new study said they looked forward to the results of other upcoming studies that could help confirm their findings. that day/no

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reformer.com/news/national/diabetes-drug-shows-promise-against-parkinsons-in-clinical-study/article_76f6b3a7-4bf1-58ab-9576-f8dea67e7de0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos