Canoe pace Nevada with exceptional first day at Wyoming Cowgirl Classic





MARICOPA, Ariz. – Opening game at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic Wednesday morning 2024, Nevada Women's Golfer Gabby Canoe It was an exceptional first day at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, with a score of 140 (-4) through the first 36 holes. Kano is in third place overall in a field of 118 golfers with one round remaining. As a team, Nevada posted a score of 586 (+10) through the first two rounds, moving the Pack into sixth place in the 21-team field. Kano was exceptional to start the day, equaling the best single-round score of her career with a 68 (-4). Kano was nothing short of sensational as she recorded a bogey-free round. The sophomore came out on fire, recording back-to-back birdies on the first two holes. She followed up the back-to-back birdies with eight straight pars before earning her third birdie of the round on the 11th hole. Kano then recorded six pars and one birdie over the final seven holes. Kano was also impressive in the second round, when she shot an even-par 72. During the second 18-hole set, Kano scored 11 pars and four birdies. She has the chance to secure one of the best results of her career with another great performance in the final round. Anna Schultze finished second in the Wolf Pack lineup and ranked 24th overall at +3 through 36 holes. After one of the best performances of her career last week, Shultse shot a 75 (+3) to open the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic. The sophomore had a productive outing in the second round as she posted a score of 72 (E) over the second 18-hole set. Shultse had 10 pars, four bogeys and four birdies during the second round. Freshman Nikki Chindavong had an impressive first day at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic and she is tied for 29th at +4 entering the final round. Chindavong opened the day with a 73 (+1) after nine pars, five bogeys and four birdies. She was especially impressive on the back nine as she recorded five pars, three birdies and just one bogey on the final nine holes of the first round. Chindavong carded a 75 (+3) in the afternoon round, bringing her 36-hole score to 148. Leah Johannes And Payton Lovisa each completed the first day of competition tied for 57th in the overall standings at +8. John posted scores of 75 (+3) and 77 (+5) in the first two rounds, while Lovisa fired consecutive rounds of 76 (+4). Nevada returns to the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes course Thursday morning for the third and final round of the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic. Team leadership 1. Sacramento State 280-289=569 (-7) 2. Long Beach State 287-291=578 (+2) 3. Boise State 286-297=583 (+7) 6. Nevada 291-295=586 (+10) Nevada results T3. Gabby Canoe 68-72=140 (-4) T24. Anna Schultze 75-72=147 (+3) T29. Nikki Chindavong 73-75=148 (+4) T57. Leah Johannes 75-77=152 (+8) T57. Payton Lovisa 76-76=152 (+8) Score live will be available during the event at Golfstat.com. follow us Follow Nevada Women's Golf on social media at @NevadaWGolf (X), @nevadawgolf (Instagram) and on Facebook at @NevadaWGolf.

