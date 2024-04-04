The BBC's cricketing future is at a crossroads as Jonathan Agnew steps down





Jonathan Agnew's resignation as BBC cricket correspondent may not even be noticed by listeners of the Test Match Specials coverage. He has signed a new deal to remain part of the news coverage and host of TMS for four years. He will be less seen, heard and read in the BBC's broad coverage of the game (particularly in limited-overs cricket), but in the short term there may not be too much of a difference on TMS. However, the news comes at a time of great change in the BBC's cricket coverage, and only adds to that. The BBC's radio output during the English cricket summer remains solid and even expanding. They have exclusive radio rights to all international and domestic cricket in England and Wales until the end of 2028, broadcasting every ball from the provincial match, the women's domestic match, the Hundred and of course the England men's and women's games. They're moving with the times on this front, constantly introducing new commentators and keeping up with changing competitions (the women's national competition will be back in the hands of the province from 2025, and no doubt the BBC will cover that too). It's outside the English summer that things get tricky on radio, as Talksport has entered the market and acquired the rights to several English men's tours. That includes a long-term deal for England internationals in India, starting with the series earlier this year; After issuing the rights, a decent team played only the first two matches on the field in India before moving most of their operations to London. The BBC has managed to retain the crown jewel of overseas rights, the men's and women's Ashes, but faces further battles with Talksport this year. The BBC's agreements to broadcast ICC events and English tours of Pakistan have expired. Talksport will undoubtedly be interested in both, which is of immediate importance as the next round of ICC rights begins with the Men's T20 World Cup in June, and England's men tour Pakistan for three Tests in October. The BBC's budgets for these types of rights packages depend on what happens elsewhere in sports, but they have fought hard for India and will likely do so again.

