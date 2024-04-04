The New Orleans Saints Girls High School Flag Football season kicks off with historic opening games





The New Orleans Saints today announced the launch of the Saints Girls High School Flag Football season, a historic milestone in youth sports in Louisiana. As part of the NFL-wide initiative to promote Girls High School Flag Football, the Saints Youth Development Department is spearheading this effort. The inaugural season of Saints Girls High School Flag Football embodies an important step toward promoting inclusivity and diversity in athletics. With the goal of having the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) officially recognize Girls Flag Football as a sanctioned sport, the Saints are taking the lead in paving the way for future generations of female athletes. Recognized as one of the fastest growing sports, Flag Football provides a dynamic and engaging platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and athleticism. This pilot season will see participation from 10 schools in Orleans and Jefferson parishes, including: Academy of Our Lady High School

Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School

De La Salle High School

East Jefferson High School

Lyce Français de la Nouvelle-Orlans

McDonogh 35 College Preparatory High School

Sarah T. Reed Senior High School

Sophie B. Wright High School

The Willow School

West Jefferson High School The opening week of games is scheduled for April 3 at The Willow School's Brees Family Field, where Saints players will serve as honorary game captains. The second day of opening week games is April 4 at West Jefferson High School's Harold Hoss “Memstas” Stadium. Weekly competitions will follow, with matchups between participating schools, leading up to Championship Gameday on May 4 at Joe Brown Park. The Saints organization is proud to work with its partners, including the NFL, LHSAA, Louisiana High School Coaches Association (LHSCA), RCX, NCAA, GenYouth and Nike. Nike's contribution of custom kits for all participating athletes underlines its commitment to providing a professional and inclusive experience for players. As momentum continues to build, it is notable that nine states currently recognize Girls Flag Football as a sanctioned high school sport, demonstrating broad support for the growth of the sport. Furthermore, expectations are increasing as Flag Football is set to make its debut at the 2028 Olympic Games, further cementing its status as a globally recognized and celebrated sport. The Saints Girls High School Flag Football season represents more than just athletic competition; it symbolizes progress, inclusivity and the power of teamwork. The Saints organization invites the media to join us in celebrating this historic moment and supporting the next generation of female athletes. Game schedule:

Please note: Additional games are played every week April 3, 2024

De Wilgenschool (Familieveld Brees) Game 1: East Jefferson vs. Willow – 4:30 PM

Game 2: De La Salle vs. Bonnabel – 5:20 PM

Game 3: Sophie B. Wright vs. McDonogh 35 – 6:10 PM April 4, 2024

West Jefferson High School (Harold Hoss “Memstas” Stadium) Game 1: Sarah T. Reed vs. Academy of Our Lady – 4:30 PM

Game 2: Lyce Français vs. West Jefferson – 5:20 PM

