UNREPLACED! Women's Lacrosse Battles Elements for 14-8 Win over Hofstra





Next game: John Hopkins 6-4-2024 | 5 p.m April 6 (Sat) / 5:00 PM John Hopkins PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers women's lacrosse (6-6, 0-4) posted a 14-8 victory over Hofstra (7-5, 4-0) on Wednesday night in Piscataway. With the game postponed an hour due to thunderstorms and constant rain and wind throughout the game, the Scarlet Knights never trailed and led by as many as eleven goals in the non-conference victory over the Pride. Senior goalkeeper Sophia Cardello stopped 10 shots and is now two saves shy of becoming the sixth player in program history with 500 for her career. Cardello earned the victory against her younger sister, Luchianna, who made 10 saves of her own in the cage for Hofstra. The win was also RU's 24th in 34 meetings, marking the Pride's longest streak in program history. Junior Victoria Goudrick produced a career-high six points on four assists and two goals (one of five) for Rutgers, earning three or more points in the win. Graduated student Cassidy Spilis scored a game-high five goals and is now 11 points clear of the passing assistant coach Taralyn Naslonsky for the most in school history. Sophomore Lily Dixon dished out a career-high five assists, junior Michelle Warren added the first hat trick of her career as a junior Alexa Corbin pitched three points off the bench. As a team, the Scarlet Knights defeated the Pride 40-29, gaining 15 draw controls to the Pride's nine. The success in the center circle was led by sophomores Kimberly Greenblatt who produced a career-high seven draw controls, along with three ground balls. RU raced to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, with Goldrick and Warren scoring back-to-back goals in the first five minutes for a quick 2-0 lead. Corbin and Warren followed with scores, while two straight goals from Spilis gave Rutgers a 6-1 lead after the first 15 minutes of play. The Scarlet Knights continued to dictate the pace in the next quarter, outscoring the Pride 7-1 before the halfway mark. Graduated student Jessica Beneducci converted a rare scoring opportunity thanks to a free position attempt, which led to a 5-1 score in the last three minutes of the second quarter. Spilis scored twice down the stretch, while Dixon found Goldrick at the halftime buzzer to give Rutgers a 12-2 lead heading into the locker room. RU gained its largest lead of the evening with an eleven-goal advantage twelve minutes into the third quarter before Hofstra closed the match with a 6-1 score. But thanks to a strong opening quarter and stout defense throughout the night, Rutgers earned its fifth home win of the season. Next one

Rutgers hosts No. 9 Johns Hopkins on Saturday, April 6 at SHI Stadium. The first drawing is scheduled for 5:00 PM and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus. Saturday serves as Senior Day for the program, as the Scarlet Knights will recognize Jessica Beneducci , Sophia Cardello , Kate Carolonza , Sara Carolonza , Mikayla Dever , Nicole DiLullo , Madison Grady , Keeley McNemar , Lauren Messinese , Ashley Moynahan , Ellie Riegner And Cassidy Spilis .

