A return to the authentic fantasy cricket experience





BENGALURU, India, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cricket.com (operated by Head Digital Works), Indias leading platform for cricket news, updates, analysis and videos, announced the launch of 'Asli Fantasy' on its mobile application. This latest addition brings back the original and highly competitive format of fantasy cricket and promises users an unparalleled experience of their favorite sport.

Asli Fantasy on Cricket.com

In response to the huge demand from its users, Cricket.com is proud to re-introduce the 'Asli Fantasy' format, known for its high competitiveness and excitement. In this format, teams are locked in one hour before the start of the match, increasing the anticipation and strategic element for the participants. 'Asli Fantasy' allows users to build their teams, strategize and play against peers in a competitive environment. Seasoned fantasy players can choose from three types of contests rumbling, head to head And winner takes everything available on the app. The app also offers a 'Criclytics Team' where users can choose from 4 different fantasy teams, generated by Cricket.com's proprietary AI engine. “Our decision to reintroduce 'Asli Fantasy' comes from the commitment to meet the evolving needs of our users and stay relevant amidst changing consumption patterns. With a user-friendly interface, we are excited to see our platform becoming a entering a new revenue stream,” said Sidharth SharmaSVP – Head of Business Strategy Digital Works. In conjunction with the launch of 'Asli Fantasy', Cricket.com unveils a series of branded films that capture the essence of using one's skills and knowledge of cricket to form fantasy teams on cricket.com. This film highlights the expertise and passion for cricket that is essential to success in the fantasy cricket experience offered by Cricket.com. The films went live on the major OTT, OLV and social channels. Here is the link to view Movie 1 & Video 2 . About Head of Digital Works Head of Digital Works Indias oldest online skill gaming company that develops and operates skill-based gaming applications for the online gaming industry. The company is active Cricket.com , a fantasy cricket and content platform with over 10 million downloads, offering cricket fans a new experience, with a greater focus on using data in live match scenarios to deliver an exciting second screen experience, and a fantasy platform that offers matches for serious cricket fans. It also operates the A23 ( www.A23.com ), which has been active since 2006 and has more than 65 million registered users. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379419/Asli_Fantasy_Cricket_com.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039798/4290491/HDW_Logo.jpg

