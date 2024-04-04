The stunning rise of Tennis's Jannik Sinner

On a blazing sunny morning in March, 22-year-old Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner was found on the expansive grounds of a ranch-style home he had rented in the Coachella Valley. Sinner was there for the annual tournament in Indian Wells, where he looked to extend a months-long winning streak. I was there to ask Sinner about this streak, which culminated in his first Grand Slam title, at the Australian Open in January. His remarkable performance, which now includes an impressive win at the Miami Open last week, has propelled him to number two in the world and made him the talk of the town in Italy, a football-obsessed country where tennis doesn't normally make headlines .

But when you get into a room with Jannik Sinner, it's easy to be distracted by something completely different: his hair. It's red and it's spectacular. It tumbles forward in a mass of angelic curls. It's one of the reasons he's known as the Fox, a nickname he picked up in grade school. And it's partly why his infamous superfans, the Carota Boys, come to his tournaments dressed in carrot costumes. As we chatted in a cabana that served as a dressing room for the Vogue photo shoot, a stylist squeezed Sinners curls into bigger, bouncier heights. When I asked Sinner how he manages to stuff his curls into the tight-fitting hats he wears during matches, he answered the question without hesitation, as if he had expected it. This is a talent, he said.

Sinner demonstrated the move in a two-part move. You put the hairs back as shown this, he said, pulling his curls straight back and holding them down. And you put on the hat this, he said, sliding a white cap over his head, backwards. He showed me the maneuver again, this time at a faster clip. But the thing is, this one usually stays out, he said, pulling at the loose tufts peeking out from under the sides of his hat. At some point, Sinner explained, the curls start to put so much pressure on the cap that the cap starts to slip over his head, and then it's time for a haircut. If the hat moves, I know I need a haircut.

Sinner is an athlete with multiple talents. He grew up in the small mountain town of Sesto, in the Dolomites, near the Austrian border, and was an accomplished ski racer. He won a national championship in giant slalom at the age of eight and came second at the age of twelve. (Sesto is in South Tyrol, a largely German-speaking region, and German is Sinners' first language.) In the warm months he played football and tennis, and when he was about fourteen, former Italian tennis pro Alex Vittur, who now Sinners' manager made him an offer: move to Bordighera, on the Italian Riviera, and train full-time at Riccardo Piatti's tennis academy.

Sinner grew up in Italy and started out as a competitive skier. He switched to tennis at the age of 12. Nike t-shirt and shorts

The rankings of sinners in skiing began to decline. I won a lot when I was young at skiing, and I never won at tennis, he told me. And then I slowly started losing in skiing because I wasn't physically ready to compete. I was always really skinny and stuff. Compared to the split-second margins of ski racing, Sinner explained, tennis felt more forgiving. The reason I chose tennis is that you can make mistakes in tennis. You can lose points, but you can still win the match. In skiing, if you make one mistake, one big mistake, you can't win.

Sinner made the move, leaving behind his father Johann, who worked as a cook at a local ski lodge; his mother, Siglinde, a waitress at the same restaurant at the time; and his older brother Marc. In Bordighera, Sinner lived with the young family of a Croatian coach working at the academy, Luka Cvjetkovic. They had two children, one dog. I came into this family and it was a nice feeling. Of course I missed my parents and all my friends, and sometimes the other sports too, but it was a good experience for me. So I just tried to keep going. From one day to the next I changed my life.

Sinner seems so even-keeled, on the field and in conversation, that it's hard to imagine him harboring any kind of murderous edge, but it's clear he was precociously competitive from an early age. Two years after enrolling in the Piatti academy, and already bored with junior events, Sinner turned pro. The 2019 season was a change, as he put it. He won a tournament in Bergamo after entering as a wildcard, and nine months later the Next Gen ATP Finals. In early 2022, not long after breaking into the top 10, Sinner revamped his coaching team, parting ways with Piatti and hiring Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill. “I wanted to throw myself into the fire,” he said of that decision. I wanted to try a different method.