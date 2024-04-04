Sports
Frances Tiafoe talks about 'sleeping on a massage table' as he discusses his humble tennis upbringing
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe opened up about his humble tennis background when he talked about sleeping on a massage table at the tennis club where his father worked.
One of the most likable and popular figures in the game, winner of three ATP titles and a former US Open semi-finalist, Tiafoe started playing tennis at the age of four alongside his twin brother Franklin.
Tiafoe's father, who left Sierra Leone to move to America in 1993, had worked as a day laborer at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in Maryland and was eventually hired as the grounds manager once construction was completed.
This allowed Tiafoe and his brother to spend more time at the club and continue talking Good issues with Nick Kyrgiosthe former world number 10 shared his early experiences of entering the tennis world.
He said, I literally get picked up from school when I'm at work and me, my brother, was tapping the ball against the wall and making a joke. We saw the coaches telling the players some things. We go to an empty court, try to recreate it, like smelling service and whatever, but we try to do it.
Read more: Nick Kyrgios makes comeback revelation as he admits it's been one of the toughest years
And then my mom calls us, like, Hey, I have to work tonight. You must stay in the tennis center. So we pick up trash, we line the clay courts, we do all this.
And I always go to my dad and I think, this is crazy. He said, look, this is going to pay off one day.
One day it will pay off. And I thought, you know what? I'll be the man to change that. And so that appreciation came. You know, everything that came my way, I'm very grateful because I know if he didn't do that, we wouldn't be having this conversation today.
I mean, I'm just sitting there, sleeping on a massage table with my dad. When my father sleeps in bed at the tennis center with my twin brother, I think: one day I will win the US Open, then I will become a professional.
Tiafoe has previously been open about the fact that his parents often couldn't afford state-of-the-art equipment for him and his brother when they trained as junior players.
Read more: WTA Finals venue finally confirmed in announcement likely to divide tennis
And he revealed that it was his father's mentality that allowed him to approach difficult moments with a positive attitude.
As a child you are really just a child. But at the same time, it's like there are days where, you know, [it] It got tough for me and my brother.
We go to practice and we carry discarded gear or demo rackets, which we can also play with. And people laugh at us.
Then these are the same guys who beat you up 1712246533, Oh man, do you remember when? No, you weren't cool with me then, bro. We weren't cool.
My father always said: Don't worry about it. It's not about where you start. It's about where you're going.
