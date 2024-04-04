Brandi Padilla named assistant coach of the U.S. U16 team





The USA Lacrosse Women's National Team Development Program (NTDP) coaches were named today for the 2024 cycle, including SDSU Women's Lacrosse Associate Head Coach Brandi Padilla as one of the assistant coaches for the USA Select U16 team. She will work with professional lacrosse player Kylie Ohlmiller and with co-head coaches American University Head Coach Lindsay Teeters and UAlbany Head Coach Katie Rowan Thomson. The development program was built as a pipeline for the U.S. Women's National Team and launched in 2019. Each year it collaborates with hundreds of top high school players from across the country through three phases, regional tryouts, a national combine and ultimately USA Select Teams (U16 and U18) competing against international competition. Padilla has coached at San Diego State since 2012, helping the Aztecs to double-digit wins from 2017 through 2019 and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships in 2018 and 2019. A four-year letterwinner during her collegiate playing career at Maryland, Padilla started as a midfielder and helped lead the Terrapins to the 2010 national championship and three straight Atlantic Coast Conference titles (2009-11). The Poway, California, native was named to the IWLCA All-America team in 2009, earning all-ACC honors. Padilla was instrumental in Maryland's 2010 championship run, tallying 22 goals and 13 assists as one of the Terps' top scoring threats. In the national championship game, she scored two goals and dished out an assist in a 13-11 win over Northwestern. Padilla led Maryland back to the NCAA finals in 2011 after 21 goals, 29 draw controls and 15 ground balls that year. Despite the team falling short in the title game rematch against Northwestern, she was named to the NCAA Championships All-Tournament team. Before attending Maryland, Padilla was a four-sport star at Poway High School in lacrosse, volleyball, basketball and track and field. In lacrosse, she earned all-CIF honors three times and was named CIF Player of the Year twice. Padilla was also a two-time US Lacrosse All-American and in 2007 she was named an Under Armor All-American.

