'Unacceptable': Kagiso Rabada slams Cricket South Africa

IMAGE: South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is still bitter about the scheduling fiasco that saw him and the other senior players miss the two-Test series in New Zealand. Photo: BCCI

Still bitter over the scheduling fiasco that forced him and other senior players to miss a two-Test series against New Zealand earlier this year, South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada says they were given no say in the 'unacceptable' failure .

As many as seven uncapped players were named for the series that was part of the World Test Championship, even as first-choice players were involved in the SA20 competition at home.

Neil Brand, who captained the New Zealand side, made his Test debut in the opening match at Mount Maunganui and the hosts expectedly won the series 2-0.

Looking back on that controversial episode, Rabada hopes players won't experience such unsavory moments again.

“It was very unacceptable and remains unacceptable to this day. It was clearly a matter of planning. It is unacceptable, that's all I would say about that,” Rabada, one of the leading fast bowlers in the game, said PTI.

Rabada, who is currently playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024, also offered strong support to the uncapped South African players who found themselves in that tough situation through no fault of their own.

“If I can get back to that point, it's not fair to judge the players. It's not fair to say that players are being picked and they've been given free Test caps. I don't think it's fair to say that to criticize them.” The players have simply been asked to go there, and in the end they won't say no.

“That's a planning issue and has to do with what's happening at the higher level; what's happened with Cricket South Africa. It was basically a double book, that's what it was.”

The presence of the best South African players was important to the success of the fledgling SA20 competition and as a result Test cricket fell victim.

“In the end we didn't really have the choice to even go there (New Zealand) because of the importance of the SA20. It's like shooting yourself in the foot,” said the 28-year-old, who believes Test cricket as the main format of the game.

“Cricket comes from Test cricket and Test is the best format from my perspective. I would imagine all the great players who play all formats would say Test cricket is their favorite format. That goes for me too.”

Currently, India, England and Australia play the largest number of red-ball matches in a WTC cycle, including five-match Test series against each other.

“When it comes to countries other than India, England and Australia, it's quite unfortunate. The way I see it, to become a powerful cricketing nation without the benefit of currency and the benefit of TV rights, it's about playing good cricket.

“The better you play, the more teams want to play with you. It is very difficult to argue why those countries would want to play with each other because ultimately it is about sustaining the cricket business, generating revenue and that is how the game stays alive.

“How do you involve other countries that are playing the same amount of Test cricket? I'm not sure. If you are considering extending Test cricket, if you want kids worldwide to continue playing Test cricket, then a plan needs to be made.”

Rabada also praised BCCI's recent move to incentivize Test players but felt much more needed to be done.

“You pay cricketers (well) but it is also a culture. It is not just about the money because the money that the cricketers are blessed with these days. They can make enough money through the leagues.

“It's great what the BCCI is doing to encourage Test players. But it's also a culture because all cricket comes from Test cricket,” added the South African, who has taken 291 wickets in just 62 Tests.