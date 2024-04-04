Why a college football 'super league' would face major hurdles in trying to offset the effects of realignment





A working group made up of college presidents and athletic administrators has its eyes on a college football “super league” that it believes could save college football. According to The Athleticsmembers of “College Sports Tomorrow” (CST) have devised a plan that includes promotion and relegation, a playoff without a selection committee and a system that will take the place of the NCAA and the College Football Playoff. According to the report, the CST structure will consist of seven divisions of ten teams, made up of the top seventy programs in the sport. There would also be an eighth division made up of teams promoted from the second tier, which would consist of the remaining 50+ FBS teams. The top 70 programs would never be in danger of relegation, but there would be an incentive for the teams in the second tier to fight their way to the title. The playoff would consist of the eight division winners plus eight wild cards, spots that would be decided similarly to the NFL using win-loss records and tiebreakers. The 20-member group running the CST field includes Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud, West Virginia President Gordon Gee and Brian Rolapp, a top executive under Roger Goodell in the NFL league office. According to the report, CST's lead organizer is Len Perna, whose experience at a top search firm has given him extensive connections in college sports. Members of the group who spoke with The Athletic expressed concern about the future of college sports as it pertains to the financial liability the NCAA could face due to ongoing court litigation, as well as the possibility of more generate revenue for schools than the existing system. That's what Rolapp's NFL experience was hinted at; CST would try to create a bundled media rights deal similar to the NFL. Other notable aspects of CST's pitch include: Universities would own a percentage of the league.

The revenue distribution would not be evenly distributed, with schools receiving more money for their brand equity.

One entity to negotiate with players' union on NIL, transfer portal and salary structure rules. Outlook for CST According to the report, CST has not yet been embraced by some of the top commissioners and administrators in college sports. Both SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Ten Commissioner Tony Pettiti have yet to meet with the group, and there have been reports of dinners being canceled with several executives from multiple power conferences. Meanwhile, those same commissioners and administrators have been working on a six-year extension of the College Football Playoff media rights agreement, which now runs through the 2031-32 season. CST's plans to intervene not only in the NCAA and College Football Playoff, but also in the conferences themselves, poses a problem if the group plans to implement its system anytime soon. The media rights of the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and ACC are all tied up until at least 2030, and any attempt to shake up the system amid these contracts has significant legal and financial ramifications. If CST is in the “no bad ideas” stage of development, it has created a structure that hits several points college football fans have discussed during the recent and tumultuous round of conference realignment. Numerous issues remain to be resolved before CST successfully emerges as a replacement for the current system, the most notable of which involve conferences tied to both the College Football Playoff and their media rights partners through the end of the decade.

