Fantasy Hockey Drops: Andrei Svechnikov no longer helps with rosters





Andrei Svechnikov is in the midst of a terrible fantasy breakdown. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) Specially for Yahoo Sports Fantasy leagues have now moved to the semi-final play-offs in head-to-head competitions. Good luck as you compete for the trophy and good luck to everyone in the roto leagues as you enter the final two weeks of the regular season. Let's take a look at some injured and slumping players who were drafted into wide Yahoo leagues but could easily be cut. Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Carolina Hurricanes, (83% selected) Svechnikov has been in a terrible slump lately, with just two assists in his last nine games. He's been moved up to the third line alongside Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast, and while he's still currently at the top of the power-play unit, he hasn't produced. Svechnikov has 17 goals and 46 points in 54 games, but if you're not in a dynasty league (in which case I'd keep him for next season as he's still a real talent), I'd look for someone else to that is. produce in the last two weeks of the regular season to help your team. Frank Vatrano, LW, Anaheim Ducks, (80% selected) Vatrano had one assist in each of his last two games before returning to action on Tuesday, but scored just one goal in his previous 10 games. Vatrano scored 30 goals and 23 assists in 75 games this season, which is his best season in the NHL, shattering his previous record of 24 goals in the 2018-19 season. The problem with hanging on to Vatrano is that the Ducks aren't scoring much lately, only 21 times in their last 15 games, and that's not conducive to helping your fantasy team. K'Andre Miller, D, New York Rangers, (41% selected) Miller has been pointless in his last seven games. He has eight goals, 21 assists, 140 hits and 110 blocked shots in 73 games this season, but he has just one assist on the power play. Miller had 43 points last season and was ready to make the leap to becoming a quality fantasy player, but this season he has taken a step back. As a result, you'll have to look elsewhere for the last two weeks of the season, especially in the shallower leagues. Jeremy Lauzon, D, Nashville Predators, (39% selected) If you use the hits category, keep Lauzon on your roster as he leads the NHL with a whopping 351 hits. If not, I suggest dropping Lauzon. He has just 14 points in 72 games with 92 shots on goal. He's not getting any power play time, and while he's good with 90 PIM and 104 blocked shots, those categories aren't that popular right now. He's a solid defender, but he doesn't score enough to warrant a spot on your fantasy team. Vitek Vanecek, G, San Jose Sharks, (38% selected) Vanecek hasn't played since Feb. 10 and was subsequently dealt by the Devils to San Jose at the trade deadline. He is out due to a lower body injury and it is looking increasingly likely that he will not return this season. Even if he has a miraculous recovery, playing with the lowly Sharks, the worst team in the NHL, shouldn't inspire you to keep the 28-year-old netminder.

