Sports
No. 7 Men's Gymnastics ready for the Big Ten Championships this weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. No. 7 Penn State men's gymnastics will travel to Champaign, Illinois from Friday, April 5 through Saturday, April 6 for the 2024 Big Ten Men's Gymnastics Championships.
MEET INFORMATION
Date: Friday, April 5 Saturday, April 6 at 8:00 PM Est
Location: State Farm Center | Champagne, sick.
Tickets| Big Ten Championship Central
TO FOLLOW
Live stats:Fox sports
Watch: Big Ten Network
FINAL TIMEOUT
Penn State dropped their final meeting of the regular season against Illinois, 406.500-405.950, almost two weeks ago in Rec Hall.
Josh Karnes led the Nittany Lions first on parallel bars with a score of 14.650. The junior earned a pair of third-place finishes on floor and high bar. His performance earned him his third Big Ten Gymnast of the Week award this season and first national recognition in CGA Gymnast of the Week honors.
Freshman Luke Esparo earned his third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after winning rings for the fourth time this season. Esparo also claimed CGA Rookie of the Week for his performance.
Senior Michael Artlip had a solid performance in the all-around, earning a score of 80.550 against Illinois.
Penn State finished 1-3 in the Big Ten, with its lone conference win coming against Ohio State.
The Nittany Lions are ranked seventh in the country. The team is ranked fourth nationally on the high beam and bars and sixth on the rings.
Individually, Karnes leads the nation on parallel bars and ranks fifth on floor. He also ranks ninth on the high bar.
Other individually ranked Nittany Lions are Artlip (sixth AA), Esparo (seventh-SR) and Matt Cormier (ninth OJ).
SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS
Nebraska, Illinois, Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State will all compete for the 2024 Big Ten Championship this weekend.
No. 3Nebraska
The Huskers won a share of the 2024 Big Ten regular season title after finishing the season 3-1. Nebraska is ranked third overall in the country and ranks second in both floor and high bar.
Leading the Huskers is senior Sam Phillips, who ranks fifth in the all-around with a season-high score of 80.650.
No. 5 Illinois
The Illini also claimed a share of the 2024 Big Ten regular season title, finishing 3–1 on the season. Illinois is ranked fifth in the nation and third in floor and high bar.
Leading the Illini is freshman Brandon Dang, who was recently named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Dang ranks first in the nation on pommel horse with a season-high score of 15.200.
No. 4 Michigan
The Wolverines finished the regular season 2-2 with wins over Nebraska and Penn State in the Big Ten. The reigning Big Ten champions are ranked fourth in the country and second in parallel bars and rings.
Leading the way for the Wolverines is Big Ten Gymnast of the Year, Fred Richards. The sophomore leads the nation on the highest bar with a season-high score of 15.300.
No. 6 Ohio State
The Buckeyes finished the regular season 1-3 in conference play. Ohio State ranks sixth overall and second on vault.
Sophomore Justin Ciccone is No. 1 in the nation on vault with a season-high score of 14.950. Senior Kameron Nelson ranks second on floor with a season-high score of 14.800.
MEETING HISTORY
Penn State has won the Big Ten four times, with its most recent win coming in 2019. The team took the championship with a score of 410.450. Sam Zakutney was the only individual event winner for the Nittany Lions on parallel bars that year.
In 2023, Penn State finished second with 410,700 points. Karnes won parallel bars and was named first-team All-Big Ten. Matt Cormier also earned a spot in the first team. Chase Clingman was named to the second team.
The last time Illinois hosted the Big Ten Championships was in 2017, where Penn State finished fourth out of seven teams.
PENN STATE ROTATION SCHEDULE
Rotation 1: parallel bars
Rotation 2: Horizontal bar
Rotation 3: Floor
Rotation 4: Pommel Horse
Rotation 5: Still ringing
Rotation 6: Vault
NEXT ONE
The 2024 NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championship will be held in Columbus, Ohio from Friday, April 19 through Saturday, April 20.
