County Championship marks the start of summer, but cricket faces a growing divide

Few things epitomize the start of summer like the blossoms on the trees, the birth of new ducks or the start of a new cricket season.

There is little in British sport that has endured as much as the County Championship, which has been held since its first edition in 1890. The FA Cup is another, slightly older institution, but cricket has a special place in the English summer.

The games themselves may only be attended these days by a few hundred determined county cricket fans, equipped with thermos, warm blanket, picnic basket and umbrella in hand to cope with the fickle British weather, but this is the birthplace and the right of passage for every English cricketer. .

There have been many discussions in recent years about the future of county cricket, especially whether all 18 counties can exist in this new, modern era where franchise T20 cricket threatens to take over any gaps in the schedule not currently covered by international cricket taken.

After all, only eight counties host the England and Wales Cricket Boards (ECB's) flagship competition, The Hundred, and only eight will have a top-level women's side when that decision is announced on April 15.

While attendances at County Championship matches may have fallen since their heyday, ECB chief executive Richard Gould insists the survival of all 18 clubs is not in jeopardy.

Ben Stokes is set to play his first County Championship match for Durham since 2022 ( Getty Images )

I really think we will have 18 first-class counties [in five years time] At least, Gould said ahead of the start of the domestic season.

The depth of our talent pool, both male and female, is our superpower right now. It increases competition. It provides more opportunities for talent to come through, so I don't see any step backwards in terms of 18 first-class counties.

With the awarding of eight host nations in the Hundred and the as yet unannounced eight women's teams at level one, there is a growing feeling in some quarters that the competition is becoming divided between haves and have-nots.

Gould dismissed the idea that the ECB is trying to subtly reduce the number of provinces, saying: It's a totally crazy conspiracy theory. I've been in the game for about 20 years and that conversation has always been there.

But was the only professional sport that hasn't lost a club and has been around for about 140 years?

You look at rugby and football, we have done extremely well as a sport to maintain that 100 percent record and that is where our intention lies.

Joe Root will be in action for Yorkshire at the start of the season ( Getty Images )

Stars to see

England Test captain and one of the biggest names in the world, Ben Stokes, has ruled himself out of the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in England and will instead feature for Durham in the County Championship for the first time since May 2022.

Although the decision has been made to continue Stokes England Test career as an all-rounder and ensure he is fully fit for the summer Test series against Sri Lanka and the West Indies, he will not be the only international player willing to leave his white to put on a shirt.

Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes will feature for defending champions Surrey, who face a difficult away trip to Lancashire in the first round, while Joe Root and Harry Brook will be available for Yorkshire in Division Two.

England bowler Ollie Robinson is expected to play for Sussex. He has a point to prove to the national selectors after a disappointing performance in the fourth Test match in India and a somewhat lackluster Ashes series during which he suffered a back injury. He has vowed to regain the form he showed in Pakistan in the winter of 2022, but has played just nine games since then.

Sam Billings (left) retired from red ball cricket last year ( Getty Images for Surrey CCC )

English cricketer Sam Billings believes the County Championship is the most important for the majority of the country's cricketers, despite choosing to play white-ball only.

The mass of players [believe] Definitely that four-day cricket is the essence of the game, it's the structure of the game, and if I hadn't averaged a nine or 10 last year, I would probably have more positive feelings towards it, the wicketkeeper-batsman explained .

But I am better at white-ball cricket and I see that as the best move forward at the stage of the career I am at.

I think the essence of the game is still absolutely four-day cricket, especially in this country, and with the knock-on effect of what England have done over the last two or three years, it excites people, anyone I would want to be around who Dressing room.

And I might like it if that was the root a little earlier in my career, then you would really prioritize that to be in that locker room.

Many young players will be looking to impress by trying to earn those coveted call-ups for England. For Somerset custodian James Rew and Surrey quick Gus Atkinson, another impressive domestic season could deliver a first Test cap sooner than expected.

The first round of the County Championship starts on Friday (April 5) and the season concludes with the final matches on September 29. Red ball cricket is a special pastime cherished by lovers of the game and nothing heralds the start of summer like a new season.