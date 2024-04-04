Sports
Global rainforest loss continues at a rate of 10 football fields per minute | Deforestation
The destruction of the world's most pristine rainforests continued at a brutal pace in 2023, despite dramatic declines in forest loss in the Brazilian and Colombian Amazon, new figures show.
An area almost the size of Switzerland was cleared of previously undisturbed rainforests last year, totaling 37,000 square kilometers (14,200 square miles), according to figures collected by the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the University of Maryland. This is a rate of 10 football fields per minute, often caused by the fact that more and more land is being brought into agriculture around the world.
While Brazil and Colombia recorded large declines in forest loss of 36% and 49% respectively, under the environmental policies of Presidents Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro, these declines were offset by large increases in Bolivia, Laos, Nicaragua and other countries.
Canada also experienced record forest loss due to fire, with more than 8 million hectares (20 million acres) lost.
Mikaela Weisse, director of Global Forest Watch at WRI, said: The world has taken two steps forward and two steps back when it comes to forest loss in recent years.
Steep declines in the Brazilian Amazon and Colombia show that progress is possible, but increasing forest loss in other areas has largely offset that progress, she said. We must learn from the countries that are successfully slowing deforestation.
Land use change, of which deforestation is a central component, is the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and one of the leading causes of biodiversity loss. Conserving rainforests is essential to limit global warming up to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, researchers said.
Experts have warned that ongoing deforestation means governments are dangerously on the wrong track when it comes to meeting their climate and biodiversity commitments. At the Cop28 climate conference in Dubai, governments agreed on the need to halt and reverse forest loss and degradation by 2030, following a stake by world leaders at Cop26 in Glasgow to end their destruction this decade.
But the new figures show that the world is still a long way from reaching this target, with little change in global forest loss for several years.
Although Brazil had significantly slowed the pace of forest loss, the country remained one of three countries experiencing primary rainforest loss, along with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Bolivia. Together they were responsible for more than half of the total global destruction.
Bolivia recorded a large increase in forest loss for the third consecutive year, despite less than half of the forest in other major rainforest countries, such as the DRC and Indonesia, largely due to the expansion of soy cultivation.
Laos and Nicaragua lost large swaths of their remaining pristine rainforest by 2023, with 1.9% and 4.2% cut in one year respectively. According to researchers, this is because highly fragmented forests in countries that have already been extensively cleared can often be eradicated more quickly.
In Laos, agricultural expansion is fueled by demand from China for raw materials, while in Nicaragua livestock farming and agricultural expansion are the cause.
Despite the lack of overall progress in 2023 figures, researchers say the world can learn from the examples of Brazil and Colombia to meet deforestation targets.
Professor Matthew Hansen, a remote sensing specialist at the University of Maryland's geography department, said: I really believe that the only way to preserve standing forests is to have a compensation fund for the conservation of standing rainforests.
Germany has the Fair deal, which is intended to pay for rainforest countries in this way. Norway has worked with Gabon in a similar way, using carbon sequestration as a measure. Couple that approach with robust governance and civil society involvement, and it could work, he said.
Find more extinction age coverage and follow biodiversity reporters here Phoebe Weston And Patrick Groenveld on X for all the latest news and features
