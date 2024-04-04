Field hockey recognized for academic excellence by NFHCA





Springfield, Massachusetts – April 4, 2024 – The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) honored Springfield College's field hockey program for academic excellence in 2023. A total of 18 student-athletes received individual national academic recognition and the Pride received the 2023 National Academic Team Award. The NFHCA National Academic Team Award is given to programs that have achieved a notable team grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall semester of the current academic year. Springfield College was one of 61 Division III programs and one of eight schools in the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) to earn the honor this year. 18 field hockey student-athletes earned honors on the 2023 Division III National Academic Squad. The NFHCA National Academic Squad program, sponsored by OPA Winning Teams, celebrates the academic excellence of undergraduate collegiate student-athletes. This prestigious recognition is awarded to individuals who have achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall semester of the current academic year and who have been nominated by their dedicated NFHCA member coaches. These awards include Bethie Boone (Holden, Massachusetts), Kaelin Cerasuolo (Hampden, Massachusetts), Ava Coppola (Southington, Connecticut), Audrey Dolan (Westminster, Massachusetts), Hailey Gaydos (Newington, Connecticut), Emily Gorsuch (Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts), Audrey Hayes (Oxford, Massachusetts), Neilee Hess (Franklin, Massachusetts), Kellie Mateo (Simsbury, Connecticut), Emma McLaughlin (Norwalk, Connecticut), Camryn Morano (Middleboro, Massachusetts), Nicolette Morlock (Rexford, NY), Remy Niland ( Marshfield, Mass.), Emma Robinson (Wilbraham, Mass.), Sophia Sares (East Longmeadow, Mass.), Kristyn Vasselin (Hudson, Mass.), Amber Wolkner (Farmington, Conn.), And Maya Wreisen (Wallingford, Conn.). The Pride has had 16 or more student-athletes named to the NFHCA National Academic Squad for the ninth year in a row. Of the 18 student-athletes honored this year, four, including Boone, Gaydos, Niland and Wreisen, were recognized as NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction. This renowned program honors undergraduate student-athletes who have demonstrated exceptional academic excellence and achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.9 or higher during the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Notable is the inclusion of Dolan and McLaughlin, who appear on the list for the fourth time, marking them as perennial honorees who have consistently demonstrated outstanding academic performance throughout their undergraduate journeys. Springfield College finished the 2023 season with a 10-10 overall record and a 4-5 mark in NEWMAC play. The Pride reached the conference tournament for the second straight year and for the 14th time since the 2008 campaign. For the latest news on Springfield College Athletics, follow Pride on social media Tweet, Facebook And Instagram.

