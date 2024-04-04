Obituary of James Jim Shuler – The Holland Sentinel





James Jim Shuler, an adored father and remembered by all for his curiosity, ingenuity, generosity and competitive spirit, of Holland, Michigan and formerly of Indiana, Illinois and Colorado, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2024, surrounded by his children. He was 89. Jim was born on May 17, 1934 in Elkhart, Indiana, the son of William and Mary (Shelley) Shuler. Jim is survived by five children and spouses: Debbie Reid (Steve) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Greg Shuler (Sara) of Muskego, Wisconsin, Cindy Shuler (Ed) of Libertyville, Illinois, Dwight Shuler (Susan) of Bend, Oregon, and Christine Shuler (Kevin) from Sunnyside, New York. Jim's family legacy also includes nine grandchildren, Steve, Justin, Max, Heather, Shannon, Michelle, Rachael, Zach and Lauren, and three great-grandchildren Boaz, Aoife and Lewis. Jim is preceded in death by his son, Michael Shuler, wife, Judy (Hoffman) Shuler, and his four siblings, Margaret Wenzel, Elizabeth Lefebre, Barbara Bontrager and William Shuler. Jim learned to love and play tennis from an early age and played competitively until the 1950s, winning the Indiana State Championship four years in a row. He graduated from Elkhart High School in 1952 and Tri-State College in 1956. As a mechanical engineer, Jim made invaluable contributions to design, research, patents, and most notably the structural integrity of the world's largest cantilevered building in 1962. Place Ville Marie, in Montreal. He retired from Woodford Manufacturing Company in 1999. In his remaining years, Jim was devoted to his family, faith and friends, playing table tennis and pickleball, testing his Jeep on Jamborees, making practical jokes and math puzzles, watching movies and listening to songs that made you smile and cry, and he never stopped asking questions, quizzing and laughing. He brought absolute joy to everyone he met and will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to Jim's visitation on Thursday, April 11 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Ave, Holland, MI. A private family service will be held at Our Lady of the Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. For an online registry, go to www.dykstrafuneralhome.com Posted online on April 4, 2024 Published in Holland Sentinel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollandsentinel.com/obituaries/ppet0777196 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos