Mountain climbers continue to play the sun belt in Harrisonburg

BOONE, NC The winners of six of the final eight App State Baseball games will travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia for a three-game weekend with the James Madison Dukes. The matches on Friday and Saturday are scheduled for 4 p.m., while the first pitch of the final is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. All three games will air on ESPN+.

Exploring the mountain climbers

App State enters the weekend 18-8 on the season and 5-4 in Sun Belt play, following back-to-back series wins over Coastal Carolina and Marshall, and an 11-3 midweek victory over High Point. The offense has really excelled lately, scoring at least eight points and recording at least ten goals in each of the eight seven games. Joseph Zamora And Banks Tolley have led the team to back-to-back Sun Belt Player of the Week honors. The Mountaineers enter the weekend ranked 65the in the nation in RPI.

EXPLORING THE DUKES

James Madison is 31st in the nation in RPI, entering the series with a 16-12 overall record and a 3-6 mark in Sun Belt play. JMU started the season with a win over No. 3 Arkansas and a win over Virginia Tech in the first week of play. They suffered a series loss to Georgia State in Atlanta last weekend and their midweek game against Radford was postponed. Wyatt Peifer leads the team with a .337 batting average, while Brendan O'Donnell has posted nine home runs and eight doubles this year. The Dukes love to play small ball and rank second in the nation with 31 sacrifice bunts per year, leading to 17 sacrifice flies for a total of 29.e national. Saturday starter Donovan Burke enters the series with a 2-0 record and a 3.65 ERA, while reliever Joe Vogatsky is among the conference's best with four saves and a 3.92 ERA.

SERIES HISTORY

App State leads the all-time series 3-2, including winning three of four matchups last season. App State took two of three in a weekend series in Boone, highlighted by a walk-off home run by C.J. Boyd in the 10e inning of Saturday's game. App State then won a game against JMU in the Sun Belt tournament, leading by three runs Hayden Cross in the bottom of the eighth inning. App State hasn't played in Harrisonburg since 2001.

PITCH MATCHUP

LHP Jaden Kinsler (3-2, 5.46) vs. RHP Bradley Wilson (1-1, 6.23)

LHP Donovan Burke (2-0, 3.65) vs. RHP Jackson Steensma (3-1, 4.64)

RHP Casey Smith (1-2, 3.12) vs. RHP Dante Chirico (3-0, 5.79)

WINNING WAYS

App State starts the season 18-8, which is their best record through 26 games since 2012, when the Mountaineers started 21-5 and won 12 straight, starting with a pair of wins over No. 7 LSU in Baton Rouge en route to a program record 41 wins.

IMMEDIATE VIOLATION

The Mountaineers offense has been impressive lately, scoring double-digit runs in 11 games this year. Overall, the Mountaineers are averaging 9.7 runs per game, which is second most in the Sun Belt and eighth in the nation. The App State offense also ranks second in the conference in on-base percentage (.431), second in slugging (.518), second in home runs (47) and third in batting average (.294 ). The Mountaineers have outscored their opponents 104-62 in their last eight games.

BOMBS AWAY

App State has hit 47 home runs in 26 games this season, which is second most among Sun Belt teams and 25e national. After hitting just 29 home runs as a team in 2022, App State has seen a big uptick in the energy department over the past two seasons, hitting 67 home runs in 2023. On Feb. 25 in Siena, Banks Tolley , Braxton Church And Drew Holderbach hit back-to-back-to-back home runs, marking the first time since April 14, 2017 against Georgia Southern that the Mountaineers had hit three consecutive long balls in a game. On March 19 against Queens, the Mountaineers hit five home runs, marking only the third time in program history and the first time since 2008 that App State went five deep in one game. The Mountaineers have hit at least three home runs in a game seven times this year.

EVERYONE ON BOARD

Drew Holderbach has been a valuable addition to the Mountaineers this season after joining the team as a graduate transfer from Rice. The first baseman is hitting .341/.539/.614/1.153 and has 30 hits, 24 walks and has been hit by 15 pitches, reaching base safely in all 26 games this season. Holderbach belted a go-ahead home run in the March 17 victory at Texas State, the longest home run by a Mountaineer in history, traveling 450 feet. Holderbach had an 11-game hitting streak from February 20 through March 10. His on-base percentage of .539 ranks second in the Sun Belt and 23rd.rd national.

FINALLY

Despite finishing ninth in the batting order, Joseph Zamora has had a major impact on the Mountaineers offensive attack. Zamora is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, going 19-for-35 (.543), with 19 RBIs and eight runs scored in that span. Even more impressive is that he has doubled in eight consecutive games. Zamora was named Sun Belt Player of the Week on March 26 after recording 10 hits and 10 RBIs the week before, helping the Mountaineers to a series victory over No. 13 Coastal Carolina. He has increased his average by 133 points over the past eight games.

Take it to the banks

Banks Tolley has seen the ball well this season, slashing .358/.474/.734/1.208 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs starting in all 26 games this season. The transfer from Ole Miss has played safely in 22 of 26 games this season and is currently in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak. Tolley is tied for second in the Sun Belt in home runs, second in total bases, second in slugging and sixth in RBIs. Tuesday against High Point, Tolley ripped a single to left field, sending the bat to a speed of 183.62 miles per hour, the hardest-hit ball by a Mountaineer in the TrackMan era.

SUPER STONESMA

Sophomore Jackson Steensma retired the first seven batters he faced against Marshall on Saturday and did not allow a single until there were two outs in the fifth inning. Steensma has been impressive in each of his last two starts, combining to go 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts against Coastal Carolina and Marshall. He also threw a career-high six innings in both appearances.

It's miller's time

Kameron Molenaar had a weekend to remember, going 6-for-13 with two home runs and seven RBIs against Marshall. The freshman hit his first career home run on Saturday, a 450-foot blast, and followed that up with a three-hit, six-RBI day on Sunday, including another home run.

THE ZACH ATTACK

Sophomore redshirt Zach Lewis has been fantastic at the back of the Mountaineers' bullpen this season. Lewis leads the team with 11 appearances this season and has allowed just three earned runs in 13.1 innings of work. Lewis has struck out 16 while allowing just seven hits and collecting a pair of saves. The righty threw two innings in relief against Marshall on Saturday and earned his first win of the year.

BASHIN' BOYD

After tying a program record with 17 home runs a season ago, C.J. Boyd is on track to match this season's eclipse, having already gone deep 11 times in 26 games. Boyd has now hit 28 career home runs, which ranks sixth on App State's career list despite playing just 71 games in a Black & Gold uniform. Boyd, a first-team All-Conference selection in 2023 and a preseason All-Conference selection this season, was ranked 64e best outfielder in the country in D1baseball.com's midseason rankings.

HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

App State has recorded an on-base percentage of .431 this season, largely because it was hit by a lot of pitches. App State hitters have been hit 75 times in 26 games, a mark that leads the Sun Belt and ranks second in the nation. Individual, Drew Holderbach has been hit by 15 pitches, putting the Sun Belt in the lead and eighth in the country.

LEATHER

Through 26 games this season, the App State defense has committed just 22 errors in 906 chances for a team fielding percentage of .976, which ranks second in the Sun Belt and 54st national.

BEAUTIFUL SUN BELT

App State enters the weekend series with an RPI of 65 and is one of eleven Sun Belt teams in the top 105 in college baseball. The Sun Belt remains one of the top conferences in college baseball, ranking fifth in the nation in RPI, ahead of the Big Ten. Last season, nine Sun Belt teams finished in the Top-100 in RPI, while four Sun Belt teams advanced to the regional round of the NCAA tournament.

NEXT ONE

App State returns home next weekend for four games at Smith Stadium. The Mountaineers face UNC Asheville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and then follow that up with a three-game weekend series against Troy. All four games will be broadcast on ESPN+.