TD and Cricket Canada come together for the love of the game
TD becomes the Official Bank of Cricket Canada, marking an important milestone in Canadian cricket history. The sponsorship is intended to support the growth and development of cricket locally, with TD becoming the official bank of Cricket Canada's National Teams and helping to improve grassroots development programs and access for young fans and players.
TD becomes the official bank of Cricket Canada
This brings together two well-known organizations committed to the future growth of Cricket and supporting new community engagement initiatives.
Through the sponsorship, TD will serve as and help build the official bench of Cricket Canada's National Teams
We are pleased to welcome TD as the Official Bank of Cricket Canada,” said Rashpal Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada. “This is more than a sponsorship; it represents another important step forward for our organization and the entire cricket community
As part of the new sponsorship, TD will feature prominently on the official uniforms and training equipment of the Canadian national teams. This includes new bespoke kits being designed for the highly anticipated first appearance of the men's national teams at the ICC 2024 Cricket World Cup in June. TD will also be an official sponsor of Cricket Canada's National Women's Team in 2025.
“TD is excited to become the Official Bank of Cricket Canada,” said Tyrrell Schmidt, Chief Marketing Officer, TD. “It is our privilege to be included in the official kits and training equipment of the national teams. We are proud that the athletes representing Canadian cricket will wear the TD brand in this unique reflection of our exciting new sponsorship. This is an opportunity for us to join the community and cricketers of all ages in their passion and enthusiasm for the game and help Cricket Canada create more milestones together.”
The agreement also extends beyond the cricket field, as this TD sponsorship will help support Cricket Canada's exploration of programs aimed at improving the sport's accessibility, popularity and engagement with players and fans across the country.
“We are pleased to be working with Cricket Canada to drive the expansion of cricket
TD shares Cricket Canada's vision to help strengthen communities and promote inclusivity through sport. This sponsorship underscores TD's ongoing commitment to supporting diverse communities and helping create meaningful connections with Canadians from coast to coast to coast.
The partnership between Cricket Canada and TD not only marks a significant milestone in Canadian cricket, but also promises a future full of innovation, growth and opportunity. Together, Cricket Canada and TD are poised to take the sport to new heights and make a lasting impact on the cricket landscape in Canada, said Rahul Srinivasan, CEO of Boundaries North.
The 2024 cricket calendar represents a landmark year for Cricket Canada, with the men's national team participating in several global events. The highlight of the year will be Canada's first appearance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the team's matches being played in
Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank").
TD became the Official Bank of Cricket Canada, marking an important milestone in Canadian cricket history.
The main aim is to support the growth and development of cricket locally, enhance grassroots development programs and improve access for young fans and players.
TD will feature prominently on the official kits and training equipment of the Canadian national teams, including the men's national team's appearance at the ICC 2024 Cricket World Cup.
TD's sponsorship will help support Cricket Canada's exploration of programs aimed at improving the accessibility, popularity and engagement of cricket with players and fans across the country.
TD shares Cricket Canada's vision for strengthening communities and promoting inclusivity through sport, with the goal of creating meaningful connections with Canadians from coast to coast to coast.
