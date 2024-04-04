04/04/2024 – 1:00 PM

TD becomes the official bank of Cricket Canada

TORONTO –(BUSINESS WIRE)– Cricket Canada And TD Bank Group (TD) announced a new sponsorship that marks a significant milestone in Canadian cricket history as TD commits to supporting the growth and development of cricket locally.

This brings together two well-known organizations committed to the future growth of Cricket and supporting new community engagement initiatives.

Through the sponsorship, TD will serve as and help build the official bench of Cricket Canada's National Teams Canadas vibrant cricket loving community. The sponsorship will help Cricket Canada enhance grassroots development programs and increase access to national teams and players for young fans and enthusiasts.

We are pleased to welcome TD as the Official Bank of Cricket Canada,” said Rashpal Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada. “This is more than a sponsorship; it represents another important step forward for our organization and the entire cricket community Canada . With TD's support, we are confident we can enhance the cricketing experience for our national teams, players and fans across the country, while driving the growth and development of the sport at all levels.”

As part of the new sponsorship, TD will feature prominently on the official uniforms and training equipment of the Canadian national teams. This includes new bespoke kits being designed for the highly anticipated first appearance of the men's national teams at the ICC 2024 Cricket World Cup in June. TD will also be an official sponsor of Cricket Canada's National Women's Team in 2025.

“TD is excited to become the Official Bank of Cricket Canada,” said Tyrrell Schmidt, Chief Marketing Officer, TD. “It is our privilege to be included in the official kits and training equipment of the national teams. We are proud that the athletes representing Canadian cricket will wear the TD brand in this unique reflection of our exciting new sponsorship. This is an opportunity for us to join the community and cricketers of all ages in their passion and enthusiasm for the game and help Cricket Canada create more milestones together.”

The agreement also extends beyond the cricket field, as this TD sponsorship will help support Cricket Canada's exploration of programs aimed at improving the sport's accessibility, popularity and engagement with players and fans across the country.

“We are pleased to be working with Cricket Canada to drive the expansion of cricket Canada ” said Sona Mehta, Executive Vice President, Real Estate Secured Lending, Everyday Banking, Saving and Investing, TD. “At TD we believe in the power of sport to bring people and communities together. We are so proud to support national cricket teams and help Cricket Canada build the future as it supports grassroots teams across the country. We look forward to helping Cricket Canada create memorable experiences for fans and players alike.”

TD shares Cricket Canada's vision to help strengthen communities and promote inclusivity through sport. This sponsorship underscores TD's ongoing commitment to supporting diverse communities and helping create meaningful connections with Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

The partnership between Cricket Canada and TD not only marks a significant milestone in Canadian cricket, but also promises a future full of innovation, growth and opportunity. Together, Cricket Canada and TD are poised to take the sport to new heights and make a lasting impact on the cricket landscape in Canada, said Rahul Srinivasan, CEO of Boundaries North.

The 2024 cricket calendar represents a landmark year for Cricket Canada, with the men's national team participating in several global events. The highlight of the year will be Canada's first appearance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the team's matches being played in Dallas , New York And Florida . The year ends with competitions on the programme The Netherlands , USA , Oman And Nepal in August and September.

About cricket Canada

Cricket Canada is the official governing body for the sport of cricket in Canada , overseeing and promoting the development of the game at all levels. With a focus on inclusivity and excellence, Cricket Canada is committed to fostering a vibrant cricket community and achieving success on the international stage. Cricket Canada is recognized by the International Cricket Council, the government of Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

About TD Bank Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group (“TD” or the “Bank”). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 27.5 million customers across four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centers around the world: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; US Retail, including TD Bank, America's most convenient bankTD Autofinancing US TD Wealth ( US ), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Asset management and insurance, including TD Wealth ( Canada ), TD Direct Investing and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD is also among the leading online financial services companies in the world, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.91 trillion in assets as of January 31, 2024. Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol “TD” on the Toronto and the New York stock exchanges.

