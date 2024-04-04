A BC/BU National Championship game would be one for the ages

College hockey's greatest rivalry. The Battle of Commonwealth Avenue. The rivalry between the green lines. All of that history, showcased on college hockey's biggest stage.

Whatever you want to call it, the hockey rivalry between Boston College and Boston University is unprecedented in sports. Just four miles apart on the same street in Boston, these two schools have a shared history unlike any other in college hockey. They have played against each other since both programs were founded in 1917-1918, they have played for the Beanpot since 1952 and they have met at least twice a year since 1949. And despite that long history, the all-time series is between the two. separated by just a few digits, with BU (14013421) leading BC by just 6 games.

However, this series isn't great just because of its long history. It was great because these two schools, so closely intertwined, have been in the top tier of college hockey for most of their existence. Both programs rank in the top-4 of all-time wins in college hockey history, with BC (1,714 all-time wins) at #3 and BU (1,667) at #4, behind only Minnesota and Michigan. Both programs have won five national championships and are tied for fifth nationwide in trophies, behind Denver (9), Michigan (9), North Dakota (8), Wisconsin (6) and tied with Minnesota (5). . Both programs had two of the winningest head coaches of all time: Jerry York and Jack Parker. Both programs have produced numerous Olympians and NHL stars. BC and BU essentially defined college hockey in the Northeast for a century.

And now, in the 2024 Frozen Four, the two schools find themselves on opposite sides of the line. If #1 Boston College beats Michigan and #2 Boston University beats Denver in the national semifinals next Thursday, we would see a national championship game on Saturday that adds a huge chapter to the most storied rivalry in sports history.

The history

Boston University has long been seen as the big brother of this rivalry. The Terriers had a long period of dominance during which they won three national championships from 1971 to 1978, including a victory over Boston College in the 1978 national championship game. BU then carried that success into the 1990s, where they made 7 of them Frozen four appearances and won a national championship in 1995. That era also featured the rivalry's longest winning streak ever, as BU won twelve straight games against Boston College from 1992 to 1995. The Terriers also dominated the Beanpot during that time, winning seven. Beanpot trophies in the 1970s and another eight trophies in the 1990s. BU was a bona fide Blue Blood, while their archrival BC was a high-quality program that just couldn't get the job done when it mattered most.

Boston College took home their first natty in 1949 before BU got theirs, but things didn't go very smoothly from there. Despite being one of college hockey's top programs overall, the Eagles couldn't finish the job for another 52 years. Between their first two national championships in 1949 and 2001, BC made 19 NCAA tournament appearances, 14 Frozen Four appearances and 4 national title games, all without ever taking home the trophy.

But things obviously changed around the turn of the century. Head coach Jerry York, after reviving the program in the late 1990s, led Boston College in a way that only a handful of programs have produced and that no one else has duplicated in the 21st century. BC appeared in 7 Frozen Fours, appeared in 6 national title games and won four national championships within 12 seasons from 2001 to 2012. Featuring iconic players like Brian Gionta and even Hobey Baker winners like Mike Mottau and Johnny Gaudreau, the 2000s and early 2010s were a golden age for Boston College hockey. The Eagles also won six Beanpots during this period, plus their 2012 national championship victory moved them into a tie with BU with five natties each, after the Terriers also took home a title in 2009.

Photo by Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images

What does all this mean for 2024?

We were in a new era of college hockey and a new era of rivalries. Both programs struggled for much of the 2010s following their 2009, 2010 and 2012 national championships. Jack Parker retired in 2013 and BU lost a heartbreaking national championship game in Boston to Providence College in 2015. Since then, the Terriers have had some good seasons, but never one where they really threatened national championship contention until recently.

After their big win in 2012, BC never reached a national title game again, even after making the Frozen Four in 2014 and 2016. They won a few more Beanpot Trophies in 2013, 2014 and 2016, but have in eight haven't won one in a year. From that moment on. Jerry York followed Parker through his retirement in 2022, with his former assistant Greg Brown taking over the reins of the BC program. And in that short time, this rivalry has been renewed.

Last year, Boston University started its revitalization program a year earlier than BC. New head coach Jay Pandolfo, who played for the Terriers from 1992 to 1996, immediately led his program to their first Frozen Four in the eight years since their crushing loss to PC. BU fell to Minnesota in the 2023 national semifinals, but it was a marked improvement for the program he took over in a very short time. Now in 2024, Boston University is the nation's No. 2 team led by Lane Hutson and Macklin Celebrini, a future first overall. NHL draft selection, and they have a great chance to bring home a sixth national title for the Terriers.

But who is number 1, you might ask? It's none other than the Boston College Eagles. Greg Brown, like Pandolfo, took over his program in 2022, but it was a much rougher start for him. The team was coming off a mediocre sub-500 season in Jerry York's final year and Brown struggled to improve on that record in 2022-2023, although freshman Cutter Gauthier was a standout scorer and it took two overtimes for the Eagles to be eliminated in the competition. Hockey East Quarterfinals 2023. However, everything changed this season with the arrival of the Kid Line.

Three first-round NHL Draft picks, including the highest selection ever for a BC player, arrived on campus as freshmen in the fall of 2023. Will Smith, Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, who all played together for the US National Team Development Program, added their electric offense to a team that already had a dynamic scorer in Gauthier. The top two lines for the Eagles immediately became the most productive lines in all of college hockey, with all four players ranking in the top-6 nationally in total points. Add in freshman goaltender Jacob Fowler, a top-3 finalist for the Richter Award, opposite a vastly improved defense led by senior captain Eamon Powell, and you get one of the best teams in college hockey history. BC won more Hockey East games this season than any team since 1992-93 Maine, which is widely considered a contender for the best college hockey team ever.

When these two programs meet in the 2024 national championship game, sparks will fly. They have already met four times this season and three times as the #1 and #2 teams in the country, with BC taking home a Hockey East championship trophy. These are two of the best teams ever assembled for either program, and they are on a direct collision course for the trophy that matters most. There was one national title game in 1978, but those teams weren't quite at the historic level they will be in 2024. And if their previous games this season are anything to go by, Boston College has a great shot at permanent bragging rights. archrival.