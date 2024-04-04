Bringing an ancient sport to a brand new audience with World Table Tennis

Table tennis, ping pong and whaff These are the names by which this famous sport, famous for its popularity in China, is known. Table tennis is beginning to evolve towards a broader fan base thanks to World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial arm of the governing body, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). It was founded just three years ago to grow the sport worldwide.

Melissa Soobratty, senior media director at WTT, explains: “We realized that if we did nothing, we risked stagnating the sport. This was an opportunity for us to take a moment and think, “Okay, what can we do? How can we change things to make it more recognisable, more fun, more innovative and more exciting?”

WTT recently renewed and expanded its partnership with global sports video production and distribution agency Story10, part of SNTV, to promote the sport in key territories and reach new audiences worldwide. Now in its second year of the relationship, Story10 is tasked with amplifying gaming highlights from the 2024 Championships and WTT's major Grand Smash, Finals and Champions events, across its network of 8,500 digital and social channels and 700 broadcast partners .

SNTV is a joint venture between The Associated Press and IMG. Story10 was launched in 2021 by SNTV, supported by SNTV's global distribution network. Meanwhile, IMG is WTT's production partner for the series.

Story10 publishes between two and six video news stories about a WTT event every day. Comments Zoe Duffelen, Global Head of Revenue at SNTV's Story10: “It was the perfect partnership for us, precisely because WTT was in a place where it almost seemed like a blank canvas. We learned as we went, so we were able to develop what our offering would be for our newswires, through the SNTV newswires.”

Also, the expanded partnership will see Story10 and WTT develop a pilot project for the first time to create authentic influencer partnerships that increase the awareness and engagement of sports with new audiences on social platforms, leveraging the Story10 network of 7.5 million influencers worldwide.

Pushing ping pong

Soobratty explains how WTT is helping table tennis become a popular sport outside China: “In China it is more than just a sport. It's really embedded in the culture. So it's bigger, I think even bigger than what football is like in Britain, and they're pretty good at it. To become a table tennis player for China you are really tested from a very young age in terms of being spotted and then trained. The resources they have and invest in training the players are second to none.

“Now we see things growing [globally]. WTT was born in 2021 when we realized that we really needed to do something to continue the growth of the sport and change the perception that it was an Asian or Chinese sport.

“There are many players from all over the world, whether it is Hugo Calderano from Brazil, Patrick Franziska and Dima Ovtcharov from Germany, Bruna Takahashi, also from Brazil, Adriana Daz, Puerto Rico, Kamal Achanta from India. So it's much more global than people realize. It's the fact that China is very good at winning, which means they always make the most important headlines,” Soobratty continues.

She continues: “Over the past twelve months we have seen the rise of France and the Lebrun brothers. As a result of that, and also as a result of the broader reporting on this.”

Objectives of whiff whaff

Speaking about the WTT's aims, Soobratty says: “We really want to change how the sport is seen and perceived, because traditionally it's a whole bunch of tables in a sports hall, and you see how other sports have developed, especially towards embrace entertainment. So it's not just the action that takes place on the field, on the table; it gives your fans and the public value for money because nowadays buying a ticket to a sporting event isn't cheap so we wanted to make sure we gave value but also bridge the gap from participating to actually watching the pros and growing the sport from grassroots level to the top.

“We have a program called From Day One to World Number One, and that is reflected in the series of events we have. So the series that was sold for commercial rights is the WTT series, but underneath that we also have two levels: you have the feeder series and then the youth series, which goes from under 11 to under 19.”

Soobratty adds: “The grassroots side is so important to us. India is doing well; on the youth side they have a great team. And in terms of results, the team is only getting stronger and stronger. So I predict that there will be other challenges for China in the next five years, beyond Japan, Korea and France, etc. It is one of those sports that you can play for life.”

Crushing times

Soobratty notes that with Story10, that fan base and reach of WTT content is growing rapidly. “This is the third year we have been doing the Smash, and since we started Story10 last year we have seen the increase in numbers. For example, last year we broadcast to 129 countries. This year there were 138. This year we had a 69.5% increase in ticket revenue. The number of tickets sold increased by 81.4% and we had more than 12,500 spectators.”

Duffelen notes: “Our job was to create a newsroom to ensure WTT was on the news agenda outside the usually suspect markets of China and Southeast Asia. Story10's newswires reach more than 700 linear broadcasters and 8,500 digital publishers. We started our partnership at Singapore Smash 2023, where content was distributed to 22 different markets across 40 media channels, with key usage recorded in Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Taiwan and Malaysia.

“Champions Frankfurt 2023 was distributed across 31 markets via 67 media channels with key use in Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Thailand, but we also saw a slow build-up of interest from other countries including the US and Australia,” she says continues .

“The 2024 ITTF Finals in Busan was distributed to 47 markets through 111 media channels with major applications in France, Spain, USA, Brazil, India, Italy, UAE and Sweden, as well as 6.4 million digital impressions registered,” Duffelen adds. . “To date, video from the Singapore Smash 2024 has been used by 54 media channels and in 30 markets. Its 54 media channels are up 35% from Singapore Smash 2023, and the 30 markets it was distributed to in 2023 are up 36% year-on-year.”

Soobratty added: “It's about driving home the message and changing the way we present the sport. We have the players walk into the Infinity Arena via a walkway and everything is black and lit; there is light, there is music, there are entertainment acts on certain stages. We really want to make sure that people get value not just from watching the sport, but also from being entertained.”

Influencing the children

In regards to the Influencer Program – which will be trialled at the new second Smash next May in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – the aim is to get younger people to identify with the sport and bring it to others in their circles.

Soobratty says: “The goal is to target the Influencer Project for Saudi Arabia. Since table tennis is relatively new in that region, this is a perfect opportunity to run this proof of concept with Story10's Influencer Program, and see how we can grow the sport and attract new eyes – not just table tennis fans, but fans interested in other aspects of the sport – to the WTT. So this is quite exciting.”

She continues: “We look at the basic level [of influencer and potential fan] because we want the sport to really get involved. I think it's an interesting opportunity to maybe transform the prejudices of the region. When you see how women's football has grown in the region and the fact that our sport really prides itself on equality – the same number of matches are played and the same amount of prize money is awarded – we are very proud of that. and we think it can help in terms of growth sports in that part of the world.”

The growth of the sport comes with financial challenges, Soobratty says. She explains: “I think it is a challenge for Olympic sports compared to other sports in the commercial world. We don't have the same deep pockets as everyone else, and that's why we have to be creative in how we grow.

“But I think what's really interesting about this sport is that we're not trying to get into China and our demographics in terms of fan base are really interesting; it is 55% male and 45% female. But at the Singapore Smash, there seemed to be a lot of women with disposable income flying in from China; very, very passionate fans. It was great to see that. These fans will travel anywhere. The French fans also follow the Lebrun brothers and Simon Gauzy. So as we become more and more established, you can see the following and the reach is also increasing.

“I am very excited to see how the Influencer Project goes, but also to see how the rest of the year goes with the support of Story10 to grow and market ourselves,” concludes Soobratty.