Men's lacrosse travels north to Vermont





VETAL, N.Y. The Binghamton men's lacrosse team heads north this weekend to take on defending America East Conference regular-season champion Vermont at noon Saturday at Virtue Field. Binghamton Bearcats (4-5, 2-1 America East) vs. Vermont Catamounts (4-6, 2-1 America East)

Date | Time: Saturday April 6 | 12.00

Place: Virtue Field Burlington, Vt.

Watch: ESPN+ About Binghamton The Bearcats have won two straight games and are now above .500 in America East play. In their last game, a 15-6 win against UMass Lowell on March 30, Ethan Wire recorded a hat trick for the second game in a row. It was the first time that Insinga scored at least three goals in consecutive matches in his career.

recorded a hat trick for the second game in a row. It was the first time that Insinga scored at least three goals in consecutive matches in his career. Matthew Keegan scored twice against the River Hawks to surpass the 20-goal plateau for the second season in a row. His 21 goals rank fifth in the America East. His two assists against UMass Lowell put him at 11 this season, ninth-most in the league.

scored twice against the River Hawks to surpass the 20-goal plateau for the second season in a row. His 21 goals rank fifth in the America East. His two assists against UMass Lowell put him at 11 this season, ninth-most in the league. As a team, Binghamton has scored 25 points in each of its last two games, tying for a season-high. The Bearcats had a season-high 15 goals and 10 assists in their win against UMass Lowell and 17 goals and eight assists in their 17-12 win over the New Jersey Institute of Technology on March 23.

Binghamton also set season highs in shots (57) and shots on goal (32) against the River Hawks. About Vermont The Catamounts are coming off a 20-8 win at home against Merrimack on March 30. Luke Reiter led UVM with four goals, while Brock Haley, Max Frattaroli and Tristan Whitaker each had a hat trick.

Following their win against Merrimack, the Catamounts received three weekly awards from America East. Haley was named offensive player of the week. Ryker Demarest was named Defensive Player of the Week after posting career highs in ground balls (5) and causing turnovers (2). Henry Dodge was named Faceoff Specialist of the Week after picking up a career-best 13 ground balls.

Charlie Pope, who scored a goal against Merrimack, leads America East in goal with 28.

Vermont's 20 goals against Merrimack make them the only team in the America East to score at least 20 goals in a game this season.

