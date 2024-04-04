Sports
Rain, rain, go away: grounds staff fear the worst on the eve of the new cricket season | Provincial championship
WWe have plenty of statistics on the amount of rain we've had: five feet in southern England in the last eighteen months, almost 800mm since October, says Sean Williams, Gloucestershire's head groundsman, between blotting sessions.
If we had three dry days in a row it would give us a fighting chance, but it is constant. We pushed water here. We had two dry days over the weekend, but Sunday evening there was another downpour and it's back to square one.
Williams is not alone. The county cricket chief's WhatsApp group is buzzing with interest from a number of clubs who are having to replace the sponges on their blotting machines before the season has even started. Everyone has been avidly following the progress of Steve Manfield, Worcestershire's head groundsman, who has suffered seven floods this winter, with the ground being flooded again last weekend.
The club had already made the decision to move its first home games to Kidderminster, but are now concerned about having the pitch ready for their first T20 Blast match on May 31, with Ashley Giles, the CEO, commenting on the prospect it has been suggested that Worcestershire should abandon New Road in the not too distant future.
There is another week of postponement for Williams. Gloucestershire's first home match isn't until next week when they entertain Yorkshire as they did last year when the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
I try to be optimistic. Last year we lost the match in Yorkshire after a dry February and a wet March. This year we had a wet February and a wet March.
The changing weather faced by ground crews is in line with the Met Offices' prediction of warmer and wetter winters and more frequent and intense weather extremes as the climate crisis intensifies. This year, Britain experienced 27% more rainfall than average in March, mainly concentrated in the south. Some counties, including Hampshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire, saw twice as much rainfall.
Some of us oldies are talking about the changing climate, Williams says. The rain no longer consists of April showers, there is no longer a fixed pattern. Wet and warm conditions lead to fungal diseases and the like, sheets stay on longer and that leads to mold. We keep being told to adapt, but we wouldn't put roofs on our site and covering them all would obviously be a huge expense.
The sites that suffer the most are those without the million-pound drainage systems. The Derbies, Leicesters, Northamptons, but from Yorkshire to Southampton, all said the same thing.
All we have done for the past month and a half is put on and take off the sheets, drain the water and go again. It's brutal, trying to sleep at night when you can hear the rain falling and you're scared of what awaits you in the morning.
Besides rain, this season also includes a trial with hybrid fields and another adjustment to the championship rules. The 2023 experiment of five points for a draw is firmly back in the box, and a draw returns eight points. However, the batting point adjustment remains, with teams required to score 250 before collecting bonus points.
Bowlers will be allowed to use the Kookaburra ball for four rounds of play instead of two rounds in the latter part of the season and two rounds in April, the first of which starts on Friday. The decision has provoked mixed reactions, with Surrey's Alec Stewart telling Sky Sports: I just don't understand it at all, I think it's the worst decision ever. Durham's Matthew Potts was more relaxed: it's red, it's round and it goes down the other side.
