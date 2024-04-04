Women's tennis ready for final homestand – UCF Athletics

ORLANDO – The UCF women's tennis team will play just two more times at the USTA National Campus this regular season as it closes its home slate this weekend with No. 74 Kansas State and No. 1 Oklahoma State. Friday's game against the Wildcats has an expected first time of 6 p.m. The Cowgirls come to Orlando on Sunday afternoon, with the first meet at noon and the Senior Day festivities beginning at 11:30 a.m.

LAST TIMEOUT

The Knights earned their third straight conference win in Houston last Saturday in a 4-2 victory. Donatella Guarnieri led the charge against the Cougars, earning her first collegiate singles victory since joining the UCF club tennis team a month ago. She earned a straight-set 7-6(1), 7-5 victory on court five for the second singles point of the afternoon for the Knights. Anique Kattenberg claimed her third singles victory in as many matches with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory on court four. The redshirt junior finished the month of March with a 6-2 singles record and has surpassed her all-time singles wins record. Jantje Tilbuerger won the match for UCF with a nerve-wracking three-set victory on court three (4-6, 7-5, 6-4). The German native from Ganderkeese leads the team on a nine-game unbeaten streak and was a perfect 6-0 in March.

KNIGHTS IN THE POLLS

Sophia Biolay remained ranked in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll, moving to No. 123 after a three-set triumph on court two against her Houston opponent (7-6).[3], 3-6, 6-2). The junior has been in the poll for six weeks in a row, a record for Biolay. The team remained stable in the ITA team poll at number 55.

BIG 12 LEADERS

Tilbuerger has been absolutely dominant in Big 12 play, as she is one of only six Big 12 singles players who are undefeated with at least six wins in conference play. Of her six conference singles victories, five came in straight sets. She also leads all players on court four with four wins at the position.

Biolay has also been very consistent in conference play, as one of seven players undefeated on singles court two. The junior is second in the Big 12 for wins on court two, with five. The only singles player with more wins at the second singles position is Ange Oby Kajuru, the country's fourth-ranked singles player, who has six.

EXPLORING THE WILDCATS

In the latest ITA team poll, Kansas State rose to No. 74 after posting back-to-back conference wins for the first time this season. The two wins over Cincinnati and West Virginia moved the Wildcats to 9-9 on the season and 3-7 in Big 12 conference play.

Maralgoo Chogsomjav, Charlotte Keitel and Tereza Polakova lead the team in singles, with Keitel recording 12 wins in doubles play. Chogsomjav is a perfect 6-0 on court five and 3-1 on court four. Polakova and Veronika Kulhava lead in doubles and have six victories at the top position in doubles.

The Wildcats opened conference play with a big 6-1 win over Iowa State at home, but lost seven straight after. The team stayed close to Baylor and eventually lost 4-3 to the Bears at home. On the road, K-State is 1-6, with its only road win coming from a late January 5-2 decision against Wichita State.

Thursday's game will mark the first time in program history that the Knights and Wildcats will face each other.

EXPLORING THE VOEGIRLS

Oklahoma State has been dominant since the 2024 dual match season jump and is currently undefeated with a 21-0 record, marking the best record in program history. The Cowgirls also boast a perfect 10-0 record in conference play, just the third time in program history they have achieved double-digit conference wins. They have been ranked No. 1 in the ITA polls for eight consecutive weeks and have five singles players and two doubles pairs in their respective polls. Leading the singles players is junior transfer Kajuru at No. 4, followed by No. 11 Anastasiya Komar, No. 58 Lucia Peyre, No. 63 Safiya Carrington and No. 85 Ayumi Miyamoto. The doubles pair of Kajuru and Komar checks in at number 4, followed by the tandem of Komar and Raquel Gonzalez at number 24.

Earlier this season, OSU captured its first-ever ITA Indoor National Championship title, posting four wins in the march to the championship. The team also has six wins against top-10 opponents and 11 over top-25 teams. The Cowgirls have won the doubles point in 14 of their last 16 matches, with Komar and Kajuru taking first place in 12 of their last 14 doubles matches.

Five OSU players have earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors, including Kajuru who earned her first nod as a Cowgirl last week. Gonzalez, Peyre, Komar and Carrington join her as the other players to earn the award.

UCF leads the all-time record against OSU, 2-1, and has won its last two games in 2021 and 2022.