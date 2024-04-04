Longtime Gophers hockey broadcaster Frank Mazzocco announces his retirement

Frank Mazzocco, who has been a play-by-play announcer or color analyst for Gophers men's hockey broadcasts since the mid-1980s, announced Thursday that he is retiring from his role on the team's radio broadcasts.

Mazzocco has worked with play-by-play man Wally Shaver on the Gophers radio broadcasts since the 2011-12 season. Previously, he spent more than two decades as the play-by-play voice of Gophers hockey on Fox Sports North and its predecessor, Midwest Sports Channel.

“The television stopped and the radio started, and I just started having fun again,” said Mazzocco, 72. “I just had to stick with it. Wally and I got along and still do. It's fun to sitting and playing games like we thought we should.”

Mazzocco and Shaver first worked together on Gophers WCHA playoff broadcasts on KITN-TV during the 1985-86 season, the first with Doug Woog as Minnesota coach.

“The next year, Ch. 29 picked up a package,” Mazzocco said. “We played between 12 and 20 games at Chapter 29 for quite a few years, and it kind of stuck.”

Shaver mentions Mazzocco's professionalism as something that stood out.

“He was always prepared,” Shaver said. 'He has statistics that go back a long way. He even does research in the summer and pulls up microfilms of some old newspaper stories from the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s, just to validate some statistics. He has all kinds of spreadsheets that he brings with him, in case you need anything. He knows the game so well and the program.”

Pat Micheletti, the former Gophers great who shares the radio broadcast booth with Mazzocco and Shaver, sees Mazzocco's versatility as a trait that set him apart.

“The way he works around a broadcast is really unique,” ​​he said. “Not many people can do it. When there were three of us in the booth, he gave me the opportunity to expand my knowledge of the game. We had a really good relationship. He made me look good. “

The transition from play-by-play announcer to color analyst wasn't easy, Mazzocco said.

“It was a stretch,” he said. “I had to learn a lot of new things. I never played the game. Calling the game is one thing. Figuring out what happens on the ice and what should happen on the ice is another thing.”

Micheletti said he and Shaver Mazzocco are occasionally baffled by his meticulous ways.

“It was always fun to try to get him onto something,” Micheletti said. “We could laugh about things. I don't think there was ever an awkward time with him in the broadcast booth.”

Former Gophers coach Don Lucia, now commissioner of the CCHA, recalled the heyday of Mazzocco's time with Woog as a color analyst.

“When you think of Gopher hockey, you think of Frank and Doug, when Doug did the suit. They were like Frick and Frack together,” Lucia said. “Sometimes they would get a little out of tune and it would be a comedy hour, and Frank would have to escort Doug back into the game.”

Gophers coach Bob Motzko said, “That was really the advent of the new era of Gophers hockey. They had their own TV package. It was on every fish house in the north, every bar you went to, every rink. It was Frank and Doug. It reached a whole new level in the state and region. He, Doug and Wally are legends.”

Mazzocco's last game with the Gophers was their 2-1 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on March 16. He didn't cover the Gophers in the NCAA Sioux Falls Regional so he could be with his wife Deb on their 50th anniversary. .

When asked what he will miss most about the broadcasting role, Mazzocco replied:

“Friday and Saturday nights,” he said. “There's nothing like turning on the lights on air because then you go. That's it.”